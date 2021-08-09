The Shirt Number That Jack Grealish Expected To Be Wearing At Man City Revealed In New Report

Jack Grealish was awarded the number ten shirt upon signing for Manchester City last week, however it has been revealed that the £100 million man was expecting a different number.

Following a summer of speculation, Jack Grealish officially signed for Manchester City last Thursday, and one of the questions on many fans’ minds was: which number would the club's record-breaking recruit would wear?

Grealish donned the number 10 shirt during his time as captain at Aston Villa, however, with Manchester City known to be interested in the acquisition of Harry Kane this summer – Tottenham Hotspur’s number 10 - it was conceivable that the 10 shirt would have been withheld from being distributed.

However, Manchester City had other ideas.

As per The Athletic, Manchester City kept the fact that Jack Grealish would be wearing the number ten shirt a secret from him, and this was made clear in footage released by the official clubs socials.

According to the source, Jack Grealish was under the impression that he was to take the vacant number 19 shirt at Manchester City, in tribute to Paul Gascoigne - who famously wore the number for England.

However, the club had secretly awarded him the number 10 shirt, and surprised Jack Grealish with the news when he walked into the dressing room during a tour of the Etihad Stadium.

Upon seeing the shirt, Jack Grealish happily exclaimed, “I didn’t even know that I was getting the number ten”, and beaming with happiness he continued by stating that the news, “has made my year”.

The footage can be seen on the club’s YouTube channel.

The number 10 shirt was previously worn by Manchester City legend Sergio Aguero, along with the likes of Edin Dzeko, as well as former record signing Robinho.

Jack Grealish made his Manchester City debut in the Community Shield on Saturday afternoon, yet whilst they were unable to defeat Leicester City, the former Villa man will likely win many matches whilst wearing the club's famed number 10 shirt.

