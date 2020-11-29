SI.com
The top five best deals available on the Man City store this Black Friday weekend

harryasiddall

It's the Black Friday weekend, and for me, it's always the time of year I try and buy the majority of my Christmas presents at bargain prices. It's no different at the Manchester City store, where you can now get 30% off the majority of products using the code 'MANCITY30' at checkout.

To save you searching through the vast array of products available, we've picked out our top five bargain buys to take advantage of over this weekend!

-----

Any of the three Manchester City kits!

With the 30% discount applied, it's a perfect chance for you to pick up one of the three beautifully designed 2020/21 shirts.

The home shirt is now priced at just £46, with the away and third kit slightly lower at £45.50. If you haven't picked these up already, now is certainly the time to do so, and they can even be a great Christmas present for a fellow blue!

----- 

Manchester City Stadium Jacket - Black

Screen Shot 2020-11-27 at 19.02.23

This jacket is a personal favourite. Even without the discount, I think it's a must-buy, but with 30% off, it's a no brainer!

The black and blue zip-up is the one Kevin De Bruyne and co. sport on away days and contains the same pattern as the away shirt itself. Inspired from the architecture in the Castlefield region of Manchester city centre, the jacket has very close connections to the region and is being sold at the cut-price of £52.50.

But that's not all, there's so many great deals to be found in amongst the 2020/21 training range on the City store, so definitely take a moment to have a scroll through those!

-----

Manchester City Kevin De Bruyne Pop Vinyl Collectible Figure

Screen Shot 2020-11-27 at 19.24.19

Another great idea for a Christmas present!

You can now get this souvenir of Manchester City midfielder Kevin De Bruyne for only £10.50 - great for a friend or even your own home.

Lets face it, who wouldn't want one the greatest players in the world in your bedroom!

-----

Manchester City Training Reversible Bench Jacket - Black

Screen Shot 2020-11-27 at 19.39.39

Winter is upon us, and it's time for everyone to wrap up and stay warm!

Down from £140 to an incredible £112, this Manchester City training padded jacket is perfect for the cold months. Why not look like Pep Guardiola strutting up and down the touchline on your daily travels...

-----

Manchester City Iconic Maine Crew Sweat -Sports Grey - Mens

Screen Shot 2020-11-27 at 19.50.52

We can't have a list of Manchester City items without a little throwback can we?

This iconic Maine Road sweatshirt is down from £40 to just £28. A nostalgic piece which ties into the clubs rich history and is perfect for any old school City fans.

-----

You can check out the full City store by clicking HERE!

