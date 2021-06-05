The Truth Behind Fernandinho and Man City's Contract Negotiations Following Premier League Retained List Scare

As Manchester City failed to include captain Fernandinho on the list of retained players following the 2020/2021 campaign, fans have been left wondering whether it was a strong indication towards the future of the Brazilian being away from the Etihad.

The 36 year-old has had a hugely impressive season as Manchester City cruised towards a Carabao Cup success, a third Premier League trophy in the last four seasons, and a historic Champions League final.

His influence on the Manchester City dressing room should certainly not be underestimated, with several of his teammates crediting his leadership for the remarkable turnaround in form midway through the campaign.

Such has been his importance to the side, that despite turning 36 only recently, there have been strong calls for Fernandinho to put pen to paper on yet another 12-month contract extension and maintain his place at the very top of the professional game.

However, Manchester City supporters were left wondering whether a decision had already been made on Fernandinho's future, as the former Shakhtar Donetsk man was not included on a list of retained players submitted and publicised by the Premier League this week.

READ MORE: Man City chairman reveals stance on Pep Guardiola's future

READ MORE: Arsenal leading the race for Man City winger this summer

According to the information of Stuart Brennan and Daniel Murphy at the Manchester Evening News, talks are still 'ongoing' between Fernandinho and Manchester City over a new deal, but an agreement has not yet been reached.

It is clarified by the MEN that 'in order to comply with Premier League rules', Manchester City had to submit a list of retained players on Friday and as Fernandinho's future has not yet been decided, they could not place him on it.

However, Brennan and Murphy's report highlights that it is 'not seen as an issue'.

Speaking exclusively to BBC Radio Manchester prior to the Champions League final, Fernandinho did once again reiterate that talks between himself and the club over his future would not commence until the season had been completed.

He explained, “As I spoke to the club before, we both chose to come back to talk after the end of the season. I’m glad they respect that. We’ll see what’s going to happen."

READ MORE: Man City chairman hints at club's plans to replace Sergio Aguero

READ MORE: How Sergio Aguero thanked Man City staff upon departure from club

Previous reporting from the Times last month further indicates the positivity surrounding Fernandinho's contract situation at the club, by strongly suggesting that he will remain at the Etihad beyond the end of his current contract.

On May 21st, it was reported by the newspaper that Fernandinho is set to stay at Manchester City next season, after agreeing to extend his contract for one more year. Furthermore, it was stated at the time that a deal had been sealed in recent weeks, with club sources highlighting the Brazilian's leadership within the dressing room this season.

You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra