"The truth is our last encounters were positive..." - Man City duo open up on Liverpool clash

Since the renewal of the Pep Guardiola x Jurgen Klopp rivalry in English football, Manchester City against Liverpool has become the undisputed premier fixture on the calendar.

When the two sides meet, the outcome often heavily influences the Premier League title race, and sometimes the UEFA Champions League race - as we've seen in recent seasons with some truly fascinating clashes.

Manchester City and Portugal duo Bernardo Silva and Joao Cancelo have both spoken with the official club website on the importance and quality of the match up before these two Premier League giants clash again this weekend.

The latter highlighted the quality of both sides, but reiterated that City have the quality to be able to win the game, despite their less than impressive start to the new season.

“I’m excepting a very tight match against Liverpool. Both teams are very solid, but I hope we will win, which is very important to us. We know how strong Liverpool is and they will bring a lot of pressure and with fantastic players", said the defender.

Joao Cancelo continued, “We also have an amazing team and great players, so I am sure it will be a very a good match with a lot of intensity. I believe we can do a great game and win this match. That is our goal.”

Bernardo Silva referred to the impressive record that Manchester City have had against Liverpool in the clashes undertaken at the Etihad Stadium. Most recently, Guardiola's side dismantled the recently crowned champions 4-0 following the restart of football in July.

“We expect a very tough match against Liverpool, we know how strong and solid they are, one of the best in the world. They are a direct rival for the Premier League title, so we know how difficult it will be, but our aim is to win."

“We are playing at home, which should have a positive influence. We need these three points in order to pursue our place at the top. The truth is that our last encounters with Liverpool at the Etihad were positive for us"

The midfielder continued, “Since I joined Man City, we won all our games against Liverpool at home in the Premier League, but these games are always unpredictable. We’ll do everything to keep winning and to win on Sunday. We know it will not be easy, but we will do everything we can.”

