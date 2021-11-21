"The Two Biggest Lies..." - Jack Grealish Hits Out at Tabloid Newspaper Reports Surrounding Personal Life

Jack Grealish has hit out at recent reports in various British tabloid newspapers concerning his personal life, in a new upload to his Instagram story this weekend.

The Manchester City star has been bombarded by a continuous stream of reporting from a number of newspapers including the Sun, Daily Star, and Daily Mirror in recent days concerning his personal life.

The reports have concerned Jack Grealish's current relationship status with long-term girlfriend Sascha Attwood, and his alleged engagements with TV star Emily Atack on the side.

An additional report in recent days has also linked Jack Grealish with an interest in Love Island winner Amber Gill - however, the social media and TV star has since strongly denied all suggestions of such activity.

Grealish has since followed suit, and hit back at the aforementioned claims in a new upload to his Instagram story, following Manchester City's 3-0 win over Everton in the Premier League - a game in which the former Aston Villa man was absent from due to injury.

The £100 million midfielder wrote, "Please don't believe everything you read in newspapers."

"The 2 biggest lies in newspapers: 'A source said', 'A close pal said'"

Despite all the drama circulating throughout British tabloidJack Grealish is looking to maintain his focus firmly on the pitch, as Manchester City enter a hectic period over the course of the next few weeks.

First up, is the home-leg of their Champions League group stage double-header against French giants Paris Saint-Germain, with the reigning Premier League champions having the opportunity to secure a place in the knock-out stage of the competition.

