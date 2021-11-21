Skip to main content
    • November 21, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    "The Two Biggest Lies..." - Jack Grealish Hits Out at Tabloid Newspaper Reports Surrounding Personal Life

    Jack Grealish has hit out at recent reports in various British tabloid newspapers concerning his personal life, in a new upload to his Instagram story this weekend.
    Author:

    The Manchester City star has been bombarded by a continuous stream of reporting from a number of newspapers including the Sun, Daily Star, and Daily Mirror in recent days concerning his personal life.

    The reports have concerned Jack Grealish's current relationship status with long-term girlfriend Sascha Attwood, and his alleged engagements with TV star Emily Atack on the side.

    An additional report in recent days has also linked Jack Grealish with an interest in Love Island winner Amber Gill - however, the social media and TV star has since strongly denied all suggestions of such activity.

    Grealish has since followed suit, and hit back at the aforementioned claims in a new upload to his Instagram story, following Manchester City's 3-0 win over Everton in the Premier League - a game in which the former Aston Villa man was absent from due to injury.

    Read More

    The £100 million midfielder wrote, "Please don't believe everything you read in newspapers."

    "The 2 biggest lies in newspapers: 'A source said', 'A close pal said'"

    Despite all the drama circulating throughout British tabloidJack Grealish is looking to maintain his focus firmly on the pitch, as Manchester City enter a hectic period over the course of the next few weeks.

    First up, is the home-leg of their Champions League group stage double-header against French giants Paris Saint-Germain, with the reigning Premier League champions having the opportunity to secure a place in the knock-out stage of the competition.

    You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra

    sipa_35075715
    News

    "The Two Biggest Lies..." - Jack Grealish Hits Out at Tabloid Newspaper Reports Surrounding Personal Life

    27 seconds ago
    Bernardo cover
    News

    Pep Guardiola Drops Fresh Major Hint on Future of Man City Star Bernardo Silva

    31 minutes ago
    imago0046008228h
    News

    Pep Guardiola Sends Message to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer Following Manchester United Sacking

    1 hour ago
    sipa_36225298
    News

    Man City Star Rodri Reveals Reason Behind Lack of Goals Following Everton Rocket

    2 hours ago
    sipa_36224763
    News

    "It Has Not Been a Good Time for Him!" - Man City Duo Heap Praise on Raheem Sterling Amid Uncertain Future and Poor Form

    2 hours ago
    Cancelo vs Everton 2
    Match Coverage

    Five Things We Learned: Manchester City 3-0 Everton (Premier League)

    4 hours ago
    Bernardo cover
    Match Coverage

    Player Ratings: Manchester City 3-0 Everton (Premier League)

    5 hours ago
    sipa_35908495
    Match Coverage

    Confirmed Lineups: Manchester City vs Everton (Premier League)

    8 hours ago