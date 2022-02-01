The Views of Julian Alvarez on Manchester City Transfer Revealed in New Report

Julian Alvarez's views on his finalised deal with Manchester City from River Plate have been highlighted in a new report by the Athletic on Tuesday.

Upon Julian Alvarez’s 22nd birthday on Monday, the prodigious Argentine striker received what many footballers would regard as the perfect present - Manchester City officially announcing a long-awaited signing of the player.

While the excitement over signing one of South American football’s hottest prospects has been palatable, there have been certain question marks over whether the youngster is yet another City Football Group acquisition.

With their being a possibility that the 22-year old stays at River Plate beyond the summer if the Argentine giants go deep into the Copa Libertadores, certain fans have questioned whether the signing has been made to aid the club in the present.

As per a new report by the Athletic’s Sam Lee looking into the deal in more depth, Julian Alvarez has fully ‘bought into’ Manchester City’s plans for his ‘future’, and there is ‘no doubt’ that the Argentine international is a first-team signing.

Manchester City’s willingness to wrap up a deal for Julian Alvarez in the winter market is a sign of how highly the club rate the player, considering they tend not to do business in January unless deemed absolutely necessary.

Signing a striker remains at the summit of the club’s priority list ahead of the summer market, and keeping in mind the range of gifted number nines in the market, the Argentine’s signature looks like a long-term investment.

Add to that the fact that the club decided against sending the Argentine to a City Football Group-owned club and instead, allowed him to continue to develop in one of the most physically imposing leagues in the world.

All signs point towards Manchester City’s careful planning behind nurturing Julian Alvarez into becoming the club’s chief goalscorer for the present and the future of the club.

You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra