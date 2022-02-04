"The Way They Play is Exceptional" - Pep Guardiola Wary of Fulham Threat Ahead of FA Cup Fourth-Round Clash

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola is aware there is no room for complacency for his side when they welcome Fulham to the Etihad Stadium for their FA Cup fourth-round clash on Saturday afternoon.

The Premier League champions are back in action at the weekend as Manchester City face the Cottagers in their returning game following a two-week break, as Marco Silva's men face the Sky Blues in what will surely be an entertaining cup tie.

Fulham, who sit five points clear at the top of the Championship with a game in hand, look set to gain promotion to the English top-flight after enjoying a sensational campaign so far.

Pep Guardiola revealed in his pre-match press conference on Friday that Gabriel Jesus and Cole Palmer will not be involved against the west Londoners at the weekend, though Riyad Mahrez's early return from the Africa Cup of Nations is a welcome boost for the Premier League leaders.

However, the Manchester City manager admitted that he has been impressed with Fulham's showings in the Championship this season, as the 51-year-old went on to praise his managerial counterpart Marco Silva for the impact he has had during his time with the Lilywhites.

"I am very pleased with Marco (for) what he is doing, I have been really impressed for a long time. I saw a few games in this period to see Fulham and I am impressed with the way they play," said Guardiola ahead of the cup tie.

"I am not surprised they are at the top of the Championship. It is not just the goals they score, the way they play, the positional (play) is exceptional. Everyone moves for their teammates.

"I am happy for him (Marco Silva), I know him a little well, a good relationship at Everton and Watford. Now I see his team play much better than the past. He is there because they play really well.

"Going back to the Premier League for Fulham is so important. It is no secret, it will be a good test after an off-game (against Southampton in the Premier League).

"(Fulham are) the best opponent we can face (following the two-week break), they have a lot of qualities, they have a lot of alternatives. Many players have a lot of quality, (I will be) happy to see him (Silva) tomorrow."

