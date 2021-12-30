'The Year 11s Stole Our Ball’- Brentford Striker Drops Hilarious Reaction to Man City Defeat

Brentford striker Ivan Toney summed up his side's defeat to Manchester City by leaving a hilarious reaction on social media, moments after the 1-0 loss to the Premier League champions on Wednesday night.

Manchester City grinded out a narrow, yet vital 0-1 away win against Brentford to extend their lead to eight points at the top of the Premier League table.

Phil Foden got on to the end of a peach of a cross from Kevin De Bruyne with a deft finish to extend the Sky Blues’ hot streak to ten league wins in a row.

Brentford talisman Ivan Toney reflected on the game via Twitter, summing things up hysterically by describing the contest as a ‘kickabout’ and how it ended up being a case of how the ‘Year 11s stole our ball’.

The striker's assessment is extremely self-deprecating and humble, and while Manchester City did dominate 77% of the ball, the hosts did put up a good fight, testing Ederson on various occasions and frustrating the opposition attack with their compact shape.

Pep Guardiola’s side were a cut above however, even if they were far from their fluid best and after their goal in the 16th minute, it was commendable to see the control they exuded in getting the all-important three points once again.

With Manchester City’s closest title rivals in Chelsea and Liverpool dropping points in the same gameweek, the Sky Blues refuse to let up in their pursuit for glory.

Many supporters will undoubtedly respect Ivan Toney for acknowledging that his side were second best on the night, which is standard procedure whenever any team in the Premier League comes up against one of the division’s greatest ever teams.

