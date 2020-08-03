"Then you want to take on greater challenges, experience a change of environment" - Man City target hints on his future plans

As we wait for the official announcement on Ferran Torres’ move to Manchester City, the 20-year-old has spoken with Spanish journalist Guillem Balague in an interview for BBC Sport about numerous things - including his mentality and ambitions as a player.

The 20-year-old, who is expected to become the club’s first signing of the summer transfer window, will cost a total €27M according to Fabrizio Romano, and will reportedly sign a five-year contract with City on Tuesday in Spain.

Torres himself says that he is someone who wants “win, win, win” and having a winning mentality is known to be important to Pep Guardiola. The main reasons for Guardiola’s City sides winning of back-to-back titles were because of incredible pro-longed periods of domestic invincibility, spanning several months - both in 2017 and 2019.

In his interview Torres says, ”I consider myself to be ambitious, someone that wants to win, win, win. As time passes and you feel you are better prepared, then you want to take on greater challenges, experience a change of environment. Yes, I think I am ready to do so.”

Torres later goes on to say: "Inside I always think that I am the best, and that I want to be the best and I work to try to be the best. If you don't believe yourself that you are the best, then no-one is ever going to believe that you are.”

Torres, who at the age of 20 has played on 44 occasions for Valencia this season, including 34 times in La Liga where he has been directly involved in nine goals, will join City in an area in which the Blues are already extremely talented.

Competing with Raheem Sterling, Riyad Mahrez, Bernardo Silva and even potentially Phil Foden and Gabriel Jesus for a place on the wing, the Spaniard will indeed be striving to “try to be the best” given the “greater challenges” he is thought to be referring to at the Etihad Stadium.

