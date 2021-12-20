Skip to main content
    December 20, 2021
    “Theoretically, This is Still Possible”- Mino Raiola Provides Fresh Update on Future of Erling Haaland

    Globally-recognised super agent Mino Raiola has once again lifted the lid on Erling Haaland’s future ahead of next summer, speaking during a new interview on Dutch television.
    The future of Erling Haaland is one of the most talked about topics in world football at present, with the latest speculation breaking down just how much any deal would cost to sign the Norwegian superstar.

    With super-agent Mino Raiola revealing the clubs in the race for the Borussia Dortmund striker’s signature, speculation around a potential mega-transfer has gone into overdrive.

    As per 'The European Lad' on Twitter, Mino Raiola has provided yet another update on his in-demand client's future while speaking on Dutch television this week.

    When asked about the possibility of the Norway international potentially holding out and waiting for a potential offer from FC Barcelona, Mino Raiola exclaimed, “(Erling) Haaland can wait for everyone."

    Raiola continued, "We don’t have a pre-agreement with any club. We will look for the best option and I also never ruled out another year at Dortmund; theoretically, this is still possible.

    This is good news for Manchester City - who could potentially make Erling Haaland put pen to paper next summer, if they play their cards right in a financial sense more than anything.

    After the failure to sign Harry Kane last summer, Pep Guardiola’s men will understand the importance of trying to wrap business up as swiftly as possible, even though Europe’s elite are expected to enter a tug-of-war for the 21-year old’s signing.

    While the likes of Dusan Vlahovic and Joao Felix have also been linked with a move to City, there is no denying that Erling Haaland is the dream, both from a sporting as well as a commercial perspective for any club. 

    In theory, that suggests the club should go all in for the Borussia Dortmund superstar but in practice, this deal is much more complicated to execute than it looks.

