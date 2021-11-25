"There Are Many Words I Can Put on Him” - Ederson Names One Premier League Star He Would Sign For Man City

Brazilian international goalkeeper Ederson has revealed he would bring his South American national teammate Richarlison from Everton to Manchester City, if he had to sign one name.

In September, Manchester City's Brazilian superstar Ederson signed a new long-term contract with the club, keeping him at the Etihad Stadium until at least 2026.

His performances since joining from Benfica in the summer of 2017 have been nothing short of extraordinary. The Brazilian has been a pioneer of modern-day 'keepers having to effectively play the ball with their feet.

That is something Pep Guardiola introduced upon his arrival in Manchester, and something both Joe Hart and Claudio Bravo - Ederson's goalkeeping predecessors - failed to achieve.

Still a phenomenal shot-stopper, the 28-year-old has been Manchester City's first choice for over four years and has never looked in any danger of losing his spot.

In terms of accolades, Ederson has been a crucial part of a squad that has captured three Premier League titles, one FA Cup, four Carabao Cup's and has reached the club's first-ever Champions League final.

He also has won back-to-back golden gloves and established himself as one of the world's finest goalkeepers.

In conversation with Fred Caldeira for TNT Sports, with quotes relayed by Sport Witness, Ederson was asked who he would choose if he could sign one international teammate for Manchester City.

“I’d bring the pigeon [Everton's nickname for Richarlison]. For the chats. He’s a goof, a clown. There are many words I can put on him," Ederson said.

The Everton striker is one of the club's most important players. Arriving in the Premier League from Fluminense, the 24-year-old has scored 44 goals in 127 appearances for the Toffees.

Impressive numbers and, with Manchester City in need of a striker, maybe the club hierarchy could listen to Ederson's advice.

