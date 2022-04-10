"There Are More Important Things" - Pep Guardiola Offers Relaxed Take Ahead of Manchester City vs Liverpool

Pep Guardiola has conceded in a new interview that it will not be the end of the world for Manchester City if they come up short against Liverpool in their Premier League meeting at the Etihad Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

The eyes of the world will be on the Etihad Stadium on Sunday as Manchester City host Liverpool in a game that has all the makings of an absolute cracker of a game which is bound to have a big say on where the Premier League title ends up at the end of the campaign.

With just a point separating the pair ahead of the clash, there is little margin for error for Pep Guardiola's side, who also face the Reds in the FA Cup semi-final at Wembley in a few weeks' time.

Fresh from back-to-back wins against Burnley and Atletico Madrid following the international break, City can take a major step towards claiming a fourth league title in five seasons with a win over Jurgen Klopp's men ahead of a trip to the Wanda Metripolitano next week.

IMAGO / Action Plus In an interview with Sky Sports ahead of Sunday's game, Guardiola seemingly downplayed the importance of the highly-anticipated fixture whilst maintaining that his side will give everything in the tank against the Merseyside outfit. IMAGO / PA Images "Listen, what can happen? Lose a game, lose the Premier League and? We'll try next year," the Catalan said. "The only worst thing that can happen is (for City to) lose a game. I would be sad if we lose not being ourselves. In life, there are more important things (than winning a football match)." IMAGO / NurPhoto

It is highly likely that with all the build-up and pressure surrounding the top-of-the-table tie on Sunday, Guardiola could have been attempting to highlight that his side have to play seven further times in the league regardless of how City manage to fare against Liverpool.

The Blues have avoided defeat in their previous five meetings with Jurgen Klopp's men and played out an enthralling 2-2 draw with the Reds at Anfield in the reverse fixture earlier this season.

Though the stakes are as high as they get for City in their bid to retain the Premier League, Guardiola's comments appear to indicate that the 51-year-old has garnered enough experience at the highest level of English football to instill a sense of calmness into his players leading to a big game.

