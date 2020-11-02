"There are six, seven interesting players" - Pep Guardiola reveals his standout academy prospects at Man City

Pep Guardiola believes there are 'six or seven interesting players' coming through the Manchester City academy that could be integrated into the first team.

When speaking after the victory over Sheffield United and as per comments relayed by the club's official website, Pep Guardiola said: "When we arrived [in 2016], we had Jadon Sancho, Phil Foden - there were good players, But right now, we have a good generation. Taylor, Tommy Doyle, Cole, Felix Nmecha, Braaf, Delap - there are six, seven interesting players – James McAtee, too!"

Since becoming Manchester City manager in the summer of 2016, the Catalan manager has handed debuts to a number of academy products. Already this season, we have seen Tommy Doyle, Taylor Harwood-Bellis, Cole Palmer and Liam Delap pick up significant appearances - with the latter two making their Champions League debut and scoring their first senior goal respectively.

This is without even mentioning the continued development of Stockport-born Phil Foden and rising academy star Eric Garcia, whom City snatched from Barcelona's famed La Masia - both of whom are now first-team regulars under Pep Guardiola.

-----

Follow us on Twitter for live updates: @City_Xtra