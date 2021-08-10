"There Is No Better Place To Do That!” - John Stones Discusses Man City Goals Following New Long-Term Contract

John Stones has said that he is “so pleased to be staying here,” after signing a new long-term contract with Manchester City.

Stones, aged 27, joined the Blues from Everton in August 2016 and has gone on to make 168 appearances and win 10 pieces of silverware, including three Premier League titles.

The Englishman, who has recently re-found his form as he had an outstanding 2020/21 campaign for both club and country, has spoken of his happiness at remaining at the Etihad Stadium for a further five-years, as Manchester City announced a new long-term contract on Tuesday morning.

Stones told the club, “Being here five years and to extend it another five, it is hard to put into words to be honest,” as he put pen to paper on a new long-term deal, estimated to be worth around £250,000 a week.

Discussing his new contract, the 27 year-old defender said, “When you fall in love with a place, the people, the whole club, it is what I have worked for and I am so pleased to be staying here for another five years.”

“After all the memories that I have already made, the good times, the people, I feel like it is definitely home. I am absolutely over the moon.”

The centre-back was key to Manchester City’s success last season, playing in 35 matches in all competitions, where he scored five goals and created a title-winning partnership with Ruben Dias.

Stones has been subject to intense transfer speculation in the past, but after success for both City and England in recent months, the defender says that he cannot wait to “Keep working and improving” under Pep Guardiola.

He said that, “It is nice to know that your future is here for another five years and I can keep working and improving to try and bring more successful the club and for me as an individual and more incredible memories that we have already previously had. I want more and more and there is no better place to do that.”

