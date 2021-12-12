"There Was A Lot of Speculation" - Man City Star Delivers Honest Verdict on Harry Kane and Cristiano Ronaldo Links This Summer

Ederson has admitted that the Manchester City squad were aware of the club's pursuit of a big-name striker in the summer, following Sergio Aguero's departure in June, as the Brazilian stated in a new interview this week.

The Premier League champions were in the market to replace club legend Sergio Aguero in attack, as the 33-year-old ended a 10-year spell at the Etihad Stadium ahead of a free transfer to Barcelona.

Manchester City, who claimed their third Premier League title under Pep Guardiola largely without the aid of a recognised striker last term, have slowly climbed up the league table after a sluggish start to the season - sitting in first place marginally ahead of Chelsea and Liverpool.

Due to Gabriel Jesus' lack of consistent goals that made him a squad player over the past few seasons, Manchester City were keen to land Tottenham star Harry Kane, who failed to engineer a high-profile switch to Guardiola's side with his current deal in north London set to run until 2024.

Cristiano Ronaldo was also heavily linked with a sensational move to City after ending his time at Juventus, but he decided to return to former side Manchester United in the final days of the summer transfer window.

After suffering a series of major transfer blows late in the transfer window, the Sky Blues begun went ahead with the campaign with no classical number nine in their ranks and no big-name signing to replace the obvious void left by Aguero's exit down the middle.

Four months on from his side's 1-0 loss to Leicester City in the Community Shield in August, Ederson has discussed Manchester City's pursuit of a world-class finisher in the summer and how the squad coped with the speculation surrounding the arrival of a top centre-forward at the Etihad Stadium.

“Of course, there was a lot of speculation and a lot of hope on the part of the fans that a strong name could come, but the team remained calm the entire time," said the 28-year-old in a new interview with ESPN Brasil, as quoted by Sport Witness.

Ederson, who has been one of Guardiola's best signings at Manchester City, has proved to be an indispensable part of the squad since his £35 million move from Benfica in 2017.

The Brazil international added: "Working, dedicating ourselves as much as possible. I think the team is more important than the one player with a great individual name. So I think the collective is much stronger than a player.

“It (the absence of a natural striker) can also be an advantage, the pressure (to score) is divided for everyone on equal terms. Of course, if there were some big names here now, the pressure on them would be much greater than for the rest of the group.

"So, I think that’s an important factor for us too. We have great players, but none at such a high level in the world. I think the most important thing is that the team is fine, it’s compact, so I think that was good for us too.”

