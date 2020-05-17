"There were times when I was really low" - Raheem Sterling discusses tackling media abuse

Raheem Sterling has been discussing the difficulties of tackling media abuse, and the reasons behind his Instagram post condemning their actions, in a recent video on his YouTube channel.

The winger posted a compelling statement on his personal Instagram in December 2018, after being on the end of racist abuse during a 2-0 loss to Chelsea at Stamford Bridge.

Despite using two specific footballers as examples, Sterling was highlighting the need for fair reporting by some journalists on black players. Sterling however, says he's already used to the abuse:

"I feel I can take a lot. I can receive criticism, take it, and handle it well. I kind of thrive off stuff like this - not racism, but criticism and negative stuff. I always try and take a negative and turn it into a positive," he began.

"When I started to get things about materialistic things, and people labelling me as things - that's what upset me. I don't have problem with people talking about my football, if I had a good game or bad game - that doesn't bother me.

I felt like it was a constant attack for no valid reason. There were times when I was really low - I wouldn't even say stuff to my mum or my girlfriend. But I always take it in and keep moving."



(Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images)

The winger went on to describe the motives behind his Instagram post, and how he's personally dealt with media abuse in the past.

"I thought to myself, if I know how much it's affecting me in terms of the words people are using to put me in a group of people, what would happen to a 17-year-old kid that's probably not as mentally strong as I was."

The winger was referencing a story surrounding, now Blackburn defender, Tosin Adarabioyo. Who, as Sterling describes, was made to look like a 'money-orientated person':

"The wordings of two similar stories of players wanting to do the right things for their families - one could be taken out of context. Phil [Foden] looks like a good kid and Tosin [Adarabioyo] looks like a money-orientated person.

The media have a responsibility to make people be seen how they want to be seen and not give the general public a perception of someone. It's not one of those where I was looking for credit. I truly believed it was wrong."

-----

