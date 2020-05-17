City Xtra
"There were times when I was really low" - Raheem Sterling discusses tackling media abuse

harryasiddall

Raheem Sterling has been discussing the difficulties of tackling media abuse, and the reasons behind his Instagram post condemning their actions, in a recent video on his YouTube channel. 

The winger posted a compelling statement on his personal Instagram in December 2018, after being on the end of racist abuse during a 2-0 loss to Chelsea at Stamford Bridge. 

View this post on Instagram

Good morning I just want to say , I am not normally the person to talk a lot but when I think I need my point to heard I will speak up. Regarding what was said at the Chelsea game as you can see by my reaction I just had to laugh because I don’t expect no better. For example you have two young players starting out there careers both play for the same team, both have done the right thing. Which is buy a new house for there mothers who have put in a lot of time and love into helping them get where they are, but look how the news papers get there message across for the young black player and then for the young white payer. I think this in unacceptable both innocent have not done a thing wrong but just by the way it has been worded. This young black kid is looked at in a bad light. Which helps fuel racism an aggressive behaviour, so for all the news papers that don’t understand why people are racist in this day and age all i have to say is have a second thought about fair publicity an give all players an equal chance.

A post shared by Raheem Sterling x 😇 (@sterling7) on

Despite using two specific footballers as examples, Sterling was highlighting the need for fair reporting by some journalists on black players. Sterling however, says he's already used to the abuse:

"I feel I can take a lot. I can receive criticism, take it, and handle it well. I kind of thrive off stuff like this - not racism, but criticism and negative stuff. I always try and take a negative and turn it into a positive," he began.

"When I started to get things about materialistic things, and people labelling me as things - that's what upset me. I don't have problem with people talking about my football, if I had a good game or bad game - that doesn't bother me.

I felt like it was a constant attack for no valid reason. There were times when I was really low - I wouldn't even say stuff to my mum or my girlfriend. But I always take it in and keep moving." 

(Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images)

The winger went on to describe the motives behind his Instagram post, and how he's personally dealt with media abuse in the past.

"I thought to myself, if I know how much it's affecting me in terms of the words people are using to put me in a group of people, what would happen to a 17-year-old kid that's probably not as mentally strong as I was."

The winger was referencing a story surrounding, now Blackburn defender, Tosin Adarabioyo. Who, as Sterling describes, was made to look like a 'money-orientated person':

"The wordings of two similar stories of players wanting to do the right things for their families - one could be taken out of context. Phil [Foden] looks like a good kid and Tosin [Adarabioyo] looks like a money-orientated person.

The media have a responsibility to make people be seen how they want to be seen and not give the general public a perception of someone. It's not one of those where I was looking for credit. I truly believed it was wrong."

-----

