"There will be more injuries!" - Pep Guardiola drops worrying hint ahead of season run-in and future football calendar

Pep Guardiola has admitted 'there will be more injuries' to his Manchester City squad as the season run-in heats up and the relevant football governing bodies continue to intensify the season calendar.
Pep Guardiola has admitted 'there will be more injuries' to his Manchester City squad as the season run-in heats up and the relevant football governing bodies continue to intensify the season calendar. 

After some positive injury news regarding Kevin De Bruyne and Sergio Agüero, who have now both returned to training with the full squad ahead of the weekend's Carabao Cup final, Pep Guardiola has said he is worried that there could be more injury issues as the intensity of the games increases. 

"There will be more injuries," Guardiola said.

"These guys finish an incredibly tough season, six days break then go to the national teams. The national managers want them to train, when they're finished a week off then come back for pre-season tours to Europe or Asia or America," Guardiola continued.

"Then the Community Shield if we qualify. The players love to play, but sometimes will get injured. UEFA knows it, but don't care. We are going to play, we are lucky we're in the Champions League next season. It's a lot, honestly, we didn't have a midweek off."

As well as competing in the League Cup final on Sunday, Manchester City still have five Premier League games left - only needing three wins to secure the title.

They also have a two-legged Champions League semi-final clash with Paris Saint-Germain coming up and Pep Guardiola has said it's hard to plan for such a high amount of fixtures.

"I cannot train them, just to handle the team as sharp as possible. I cannot train anything, just videos, remember what you have to do. You have no pre-season to learn principles."

"As a manager, yes international break, but not the players."

