“Therefore I made my decision” – Former Man City star talks about relationship with Pep Guardiola as he reveals why he left the club

Former Manchester City winger Leroy Sané has opened up about his relationship with Pep Guardiola and why he left the club to join Bayern Munich this summer, in an interview with SportBild in Germany.

The German international assured that his relationship with Guardiola is "good" and that there were never any arguments between the two.

"My relationship with Pep Guardiola is good," said Sané. "There never was a point where we couldn't stand each other. Pep helped me reach a high level. He's so meticulous and wants to develop his players every day..."



(Photo by Harry Trump/Getty Images)

Sané was one of the Catalan's first signings when he arrived in Manchester, signing in August of 2016 from Schalke. He went on to score 39 goals and record 45 assists in all competitions for City, across his three active seasons.

"He is persistent when it comes to tactics," added Sané. "But that's positive, it helped me. We even lived in the same building, so we saw each other a lot."

On the topic of leaving Manchester to play back in Germany, he said: "It wasn't easy. Pep and this fantastic team were the reason I went to Manchester. But I wanted to try something new. Bayern's concepts and plans fit me the best. Therefore I made my decision."

-----

Follow us on Twitter for live updates: @City_Xtra