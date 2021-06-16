"There's a lot more to come from him!" - Raheem Sterling Makes Prediction About One Man City Star

Raheem Sterling was full of praise for Manchester City teammate, Phil Foden when asked about what he's like on a day to day basis.

Lining up together all season for club, the pair were on the same side for their country on Sunday afternoon when England took on Croatia in their opening 2020 European Championship group game.

It was a game of few chances, but Phil Foden went close five minutes in, linking up with Raheem Sterling before cutting in and hitting the post. It was the latter who opened the scoring in the second half however, poking in for his first major international tournament goal.

Speaking to the official England social channels, Raheem Sterling was asked what it was like to spend so much time with the teenage sensation.

"He's top. Someone that loves football, probably a bit too much!" Sterling said. "If it was down to him, he'd be outside until 10PM... That's just him, and it's great to see. There's a lot more to come from him, he has that personality!"

The 21 year-old already has such a decorated trophy cabinet. Most recently, he picked up the PFA Young Footballer of the Season after an astounding campaign with Manchester City - winning the Premier League and the Carabao Cup.

After both players producing such positive displays in their opening game, the pair are expected to step out together again on Friday, when England take on Scotland in Group D.

