"There's a Lot More to Football Than Just a Match-Day" - Raheem Sterling Talks Man City Form On England Duty

Manchester City star Raheem Sterling has defended his club form after yet another impactful performance for England at the European Championships.

The 26-year-old continued his fine form for his country after providing the assist for Harry Kane's opener as the Three Lions sealed an emphatic 4-0 victory over Ukraine in the quarter-final on Saturday night.

Raheem Sterling has contributed three goals and one assist for Gareth Southgate's side since the start of the tournament, with the forward back to his sumptuous best after receiving harsh criticism for his displays towards the end of the 2020/21 season.

After the quarter-final win, the winger opened up in an interview with ITV; "I've been performing for Manchester City for the last three/four seasons, putting in great numbers, winning loads of trophies."

Despite bagging 14 goals and 12 assists in 49 outings across all competitions for Pep Guardiola's side last season, the former Liverpool man lost his place in starting XI since March - much due to the consistency displayed by 21-year-old Phil Foden.

Sterling added; "A lot of people don't understand what goes on behind closed doors, there's a lot more to football than just a match-day."

The likes of Rio Ferdinand and Declan Rice have all praised Raheem Sterling for the key role he's played in England's route to the semi-finals, where they will come up against Denmark.

After a disappointing end to his sixth season in Manchester, the attacker's future at the Etihad Stadium has come under doubt, with just two years left on his existing deal.

Sterling was reportedly open to a contract extension, but the club's attempts to offer him as a makeweight in their pursuit of Tottenham striker Harry Kane have reportedly 'angered' the forward, who is now assessing his options ahead of next season.

However, it has emerged that Manchester City are ready to hold contract talks with Sterling after he returns from international duty.

