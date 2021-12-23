“There's More to Life Than Football”- Man City Icon Sends Classy Tribute to Sergio Aguero Following Retirement

Manchester City's iconic former goalkeeper Joe Hart has reacted to Sergio Aguero’s retirement and why keeping the Argentine ‘happy’ was so important for the club.

From his incredible save against Swansea in 2015, to his outstanding displays against Borussia Dortmund and Barcelona in the Champions League, Joe Hart had a whole host of legendary moments at Manchester City.

Winning two Premier League titles, one FA Cup and two Carabao Cups during his time at the Sky Blues, the England international will forever be etched into the history of the club as an icon.

In an exclusive interview with talkSPORT, Joe Hart opened up on his feelings about fellow Manchester City legend and ex-teammate Sergio Aguero’s retirement.

“It’s very sad for him. The key message in it and I’m sure he’s going to take it, is that he’s got his health. He’s got his family. It’s important to realise that there’s more to life than football", Hart explained.

"A lot more to life than football. He’s hopefully got a 50/60 years left in him to reap the rewards of an amazing career."

On the Argentine’s off the pitch side, the former City number one revealed, “In terms of him as a person, he was just a really cool, cheeky, confident guy. On the pitch, he came to life and off the pitch, he wasn’t necessarily that alive. He was relaxed, a lot of shoelaces dangling around in training.”

Hart touched on a well-known secret about how Aguero had to be treated in the dressing room, admitting, “The coaches and managers who had him, and us as players, we realised how hard we had to be and hard we had to work every day."

"In terms of creating that environment, he was that elite special player who you left to be happy. Summing up in style, Joe Hart concluded, “You kept them happy and they win you games.”

