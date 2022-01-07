"There’s Not Many Available From the Academy!" - Rodolfo Borrell Offers Man City Team News Warning Ahead of Swindon Cup Clash

Rodolfo Borrell has cleared up the situation about rising COVID-19 cases within both the Manchester City first-team and Elite Development Squad, speaking during his pre-Swindon press conference this week.

With seven first-team players said to have entered isolation due to Covid related reasons, a question mark hangs over Manchester City’s starting XI against Swindon Town for the FA Cup Third Round.

It is natural that several Manchester City fans are thrilled about the prospect of some of the academy talents getting a run out on Friday night - with the likes of Joshua Wilson-Esbrand, Luke Mbete, Romeo Lavia, CJ Egan-Riley and Finley Burns receiving starts in a Carabao Cup clash with Wycombe earlier this season.

Stand-in manager Rodolfo Borrell provided a reality check during his press-conference ahead of the game, when revealing the effect of the virus on the EDS.

“It’s an opportunity, but again as I mentioned, there’s many not available from the academy due to COVID as well. That’s the reality”, explained Borrell.

There would be no better sight than seeing City’s brightest academy talents on show at the County Ground, but it is worth mentioning that the club are in the midst of a COVID-19 outbreak.

To add to this, it is highly likely that more test results could return positive as the virus takes time to spread. With increased testing amongst the EDS as well as the first-team squad, the possibility of more players being forced to miss the contest cannot be ruled out.

As a result, the only man who has any idea about Manchester City’s team to face Swindon Town is Rodolfo Borrell himself, who claimed that this side is “one of the easiest line-ups to decide", simply based on the handful of available players.

You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra