“These Are Critical Weeks!" - Ilkay Gundogan Sends Out Defiant Message to Man City's Title Rivals

Ilkay Gundogan believes Manchester City need to match the consistency they showed last winter, in what is expected to become yet another closely-contested Premier League tight title race.

The Blues returned to Premier League action in emphatic style on Sunday afternoon, dismantling Rafa Benitez's Everton with three superbly worked goals.

As clubs begin to enter a notoriously crucial part of the season, games are scheduled to approach thick and fast.

With Manchester City only needing one point from two games to qualify for the knock-out stages of the Champions League, the full focus will quickly switch to putting together a winning run and taking the top spot from Chelsea.

One player who was decisive in a fantastic winter-run last season - where Manchester City won a record-breaking 21 consecutive games - was Ilkay Gundogan.

The German scored some vital goals against the likes of Liverpool, Chelsea, and Tottenham - stepping up for Pep Guardiola in the absence of Kevin De Bruyne.

Speaking to ManCity.com, the midfielder believes in such a tight title race this time around, Manchester City will have to be just as consistent if they are to retain their crown in May.

“These are the games that you have to play when you want to challenge at the top and to get the best out of yourself and the team as well,” Gundogan began.

“These are critical weeks and in the past, we have always been able to deal with them in a really good way by getting points out of these crucial weeks. That is still the target and the level we want to achieve."

The Germany international continued, “It is never easy but as a football player and as someone who plays for a great club like Manchester City, you need to be ready if you want to face these kinds of challenges."

“We need to try to repeat what we did last year in that period of time."

Early in the 2020/21 season, Manchester City were in very poor form, and it was that aforementioned run that really mounted the club's title charge.

Ilkay Gundogan says this season, they can't allow many more poor results.

“That is why it was more important to stay on top this season as we knew that repeating that [poor form] would already cost us the title as the competition is bigger this season than it was in the last.

“March is the next international break and we will probably know a little more about what direction the season will go before a decisive few weeks. Until then, we are ready to give everything possible to win as much as possible," the 31-year-old concluded.

