"They All Turned Around to Look at Me!" - Ederson Reveals Moment Pep Guardiola Showed Man City Team His Kicking Abilities

In a new discussion with Manchester City, Ederson has opened up on his very first moments as an Etihad player, including an incident where his talents were showcased in a presentation by Pep Guardiola.

The Brazilian joined the club in the summer of 2017, immediately taking on the challenge of becoming Manchester City's number one between the sticks following Claudio Bravo's efforts in the season just gone.

Manchester City were undergoing a period of major change, both in terms of personnel and style of play, and Ederson certainly covered both bases, with an emphasis on a change of style when it came to Premier League goalkeeping.

Speaking as part of a new interview within a City+ documentary, Ederson has opened up on his first moments as a player of the Etihad club, including the moment his talents were first showcased to his teammates in a presentation by Pep Guardiola.

Ederson also opened up on the moment Manchester City's offer was presented to him in 2017, as he explained, "When the offer arrived at my door I didn’t hesitate - I said I want to sign for City."

"Regardless of whether it was to play with my feet or hands, I didn't care! For me, it was my dream to play in the Premier League and this was a chance to fulfil my dream", he continued.

The now 28 year-old then discussed one particular moment when manager Pep Guardiola showcased an assist that Ederson provided while at Benfica, involving one of his now infamous goal-kicks.

"My first day here was very relaxed. Pep (Guardiola) explained why he had signed me and told me what I could add to the team."

Ederson continued, “Then he showed me of an assist I did for Raul Jimenez for Benfica. It was a goal kick - I played it straight into the opponents’ box - he won it, flicked it over the keeper, then headed it in."

“When Pep then showed the video to the team at a meeting, they all turned around to look at me. Pep said: ‘We are going to train this today’. Man, it created a buzz to see how far I could kick the ball."

