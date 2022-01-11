Skip to main content
SUBSCRIBE

“They Are Crazy a Little Bit" - Riyad Mahrez Previews AFCON Ahead of Algeria's Opening Game

Riyad Mahrez has opened up on his pride of, once again, representing Algeria at the African Cup of Nations - this time as defending champions.

In 2019, Manchester City's Riyad Mahrez guided Algeria to only their second African Cup of Nations triumph. Defeating Senegal 1-0 in the final, the captain finally got his hands on the prestigious trophy. 

Les Verts went seven games unbeaten in that run, with Mahrez famously scoring a last minute winner against Nigeria in the semi-final.

Speaking to ManCity.com ahead of Algeria's opening game in this year's competition, Riyad Mahrez has opened up on his pride of representing his country.

“I love playing for my country, it’s so emotional you know, because it’s your country and the people and your family," the 30-year-old began.

"That’s why we love them and that’s why we give everything on the pitch for them. I’m very proud to play for this country, I’m very happy.”

Read More

Later today, Mahrez will likely lead his side out in their opening game against Sierra Leone, and he expects to see a packed-out stadium of Algerian's - who are notoriously loyal and passionate supporters.

“They are crazy a little bit," Mahrez laughed.

“They want to come to the game, the stadium, they scream, they come at the game."

“If we play at 20:00 then they’ll be at the stadium at like 09:00 or 10:00 waiting all day for us to come because they’re so excited and they love it.”

If Algeria are to progress out of Group E, they will have to be at their best to get past Sierra Leone, Ivory Coast, and Equatorial Guinea.

You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra

imago1003051605h
News

“They Are Crazy a Little Bit" - Riyad Mahrez Previews AFCON Ahead of Algeria's Opening Game

18 seconds ago
imago0045965229h
News

"It Doesn't Feel Like Loans Are A Viable Alternative!" - A Week in the City

1 minute ago
Alan Shearer cover
News

"I Don't Think Anyone Will Beat Them Now" - Premier League Legend Highlights Key Pep Guardiola Reason Behind Man City Title Prediction

14 minutes ago
imago1008892543h
News

Phil Foden Shows Off New Look in Possible Man City Return Hint Ahead of Chelsea Clash

2 hours ago
imago0042190804h
Transfer Rumours

Manchester City Produce 'Report' Amid 'Excitement' Surrounding Brazilian Wonderkid

3 hours ago
imago1008606298h
News

City Have Finances Ready for Real Madrid Battle Over Erling Haaland, Defender Undergoes Medical Ahead of Transfer - Man City Transfer News and Rumours: January 10th 2022

16 hours ago
imago1009031863h
News

"He's Coming Home!", "Sounds Like an Order Straight From the Sheikh" - Many Man City Fans React to Latest Transfer Links With Star Striker

19 hours ago
imago1000091303h
News

"Chelsea is Ma Team!" - Fans Uncover Old Tweet from Man City Star Showing Support for Premier League Rival

22 hours ago