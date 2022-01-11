“They Are Crazy a Little Bit" - Riyad Mahrez Previews AFCON Ahead of Algeria's Opening Game

Riyad Mahrez has opened up on his pride of, once again, representing Algeria at the African Cup of Nations - this time as defending champions.

In 2019, Manchester City's Riyad Mahrez guided Algeria to only their second African Cup of Nations triumph. Defeating Senegal 1-0 in the final, the captain finally got his hands on the prestigious trophy.

Les Verts went seven games unbeaten in that run, with Mahrez famously scoring a last minute winner against Nigeria in the semi-final.

Speaking to ManCity.com ahead of Algeria's opening game in this year's competition, Riyad Mahrez has opened up on his pride of representing his country.

“I love playing for my country, it’s so emotional you know, because it’s your country and the people and your family," the 30-year-old began.

"That’s why we love them and that’s why we give everything on the pitch for them. I’m very proud to play for this country, I’m very happy.”

Later today, Mahrez will likely lead his side out in their opening game against Sierra Leone, and he expects to see a packed-out stadium of Algerian's - who are notoriously loyal and passionate supporters.

“They are crazy a little bit," Mahrez laughed.

“They want to come to the game, the stadium, they scream, they come at the game."

“If we play at 20:00 then they’ll be at the stadium at like 09:00 or 10:00 waiting all day for us to come because they’re so excited and they love it.”

If Algeria are to progress out of Group E, they will have to be at their best to get past Sierra Leone, Ivory Coast, and Equatorial Guinea.

You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra