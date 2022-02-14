"They Are Like A Machine!" - Chelsea Star Hoping Manchester City Have 'Some Bad Moments' in Premier League Run-In

Chelsea defender Marcos Alonso has heaped praise on Manchester City for their consistency in the Premier League this season, with Pep Guardiola's side 16 points ahead of the west Londoners in the league table.

After suffering a crushing defeat in the Champions League final at the hands of Chelsea, Manchester City have once again taken the Premier League by storm and are on course to retain their league crown in May after going on a 15-game unbeaten run over the winter period.

Chelsea, who got their hands on the Club World Cup at the weekend, have dealt with a host of personnel and COVID-19 issues in recent months and, as a result, have seen their league form dip after a strong start to the season.

Though the title race is far from over, as Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has pointed out several times this year already, Chelsea defender Marcos Alonso believes that it is unfortunate that his side have failed to keep up with the pace set by the runaway league leaders.

"Credit to Manchester City. Are they like a machine, generating win after win? Yes. They are doing well, to be honest," said Alonso, in a new interview with The Athletic this week.

Revealing what it takes to win the Premier League, the Spaniard said: “Just a bit of consistency. It is difficult to fight for every competition and then perform 100 per cent every week.

“I think we (Chelsea) have the quality (to do the same), there is no doubt about that. We just need to win more regularly. It is a long championship. We were close until the last month (January).

"It is a little bit of a pity to be this far (behind) at this moment. But we (Chelsea) need to keep fighting and hopefully Manchester City will have some bad moments and we will take advantage of that and close the gap a little bit.

"We will see if we get to the end of the season with a bit of a chance to get in the mix and fight for the Premier League as well.”

