"They Are the Best Team in England" - Chelsea Manager Thomas Tuchel Lauds Man City As the ‘Benchmark’ in the Premier League

Thomas Tuchel sang Manchester City's praises in his press conference ahead of his Chelsea's league clash against Pep Guardiola's side at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday, admitting that the league leaders have set the benchmark for the rest of the Premier League.

Sitting ten points clear at the summit of the Premier League table, Manchester City have been far and away the best team in the division so far this season, as they currently sit 10 points clear at the top of the table ahead of this weekend's tie with Chelsea.

At the start of the season, it was billed to be a three-horse race between the current league leaders, Chelsea and Liverpool, but as things stand, Pep Guardiola’s men are in a league of their own after what has been nothing shy of an outrageous run of results for the Sky Blues in the Premier League.

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel revealed his thoughts on their upcoming opponents' stellar displays so far while speaking in his press conference ahead of his side's trip to the east side of Manchester.

"They (Manchester City) are the benchmark, they are the best team in England right now. This is something we have to admit realistically. They are very strong, consistent and perform on the highest level," said Tuchel.

The German boss hasn’t missed a beat with his assessment of the league leaders and the numbers speak for themselves- with Manchester City winning their last 11 games in the Premier League.

Despite having already gone away to the likes of Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester United, Arsenal and Leicester City this season, the Premier League champions have only dropped two points against such high-quality opposition.

Another major factor that makes Manchester City’s incredible consistency all the more better is that they were drawn alongside European heavyweights such as Paris Saint-Germain and RB Leipzig in their Champions League group.

However, Pep Guardiola’s men swatted past the fierce competition and ended up topping the group with a game to spare. It is hard to disagree with Thomas Tuchel when Manchester City continue to raise the bar week-in, week-out in such relentless fashion.

