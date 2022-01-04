"They Are the Only Club Who Could Guarantee It!" - Former Manchester United Forward Backs Star Striker for Man City Switch in Pursuit of Silverware

Wayne Rooney has provided a peak through the curtain into his conversation with Tottenham star Harry Kane about a potential move to join Manchester City last summer, following England's loss to Italy in the European Championship final on penalties.

Harry Kane's desire to join Pep Guardiola's side in the summer after yet another disappointing, trophy-less campaign in north London has been well-documented since the 28-year-old's failed attempts to engineer a move to the Etihad Stadium.

Manchester City were hunting for a suitable man to fill the void left up top after Sergio Aguero's move to Barcelona, which saw Kane publicly highlight his intentions to play alongside Kevin De Bruyne and compete for major trophies towards the latter stages of the previous campaign.

It was then reported that Guardiola had personally requested the Etihad hierarchy to negotiate the signing of Kane with Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy, who was adamant about holding on to the England captain owing to the length of time remaining on the forward's current deal at the club.

Despite trying to force an exit by prolonging his return to pre-season training, the absence of a release clause in Kane's contract and City's reluctance to match Levy's incredible asking price of £150 million saw the attacker concede defeat in his bid to join the Premier League champions.

However, Kane has again been linked with a move to Manchester City in January, though it remains highly unlikely that the league leaders will announce any fresh signings midway through the campaign despite Ferran Torres' transfer to Barcelona.

In a new interview with Alan Shearer for The Athletic, former Manchester United and England captain Wayne Rooney has provided an insight into his discussion with the Tottenham man over a potential switch to the Etihad Stadium last summer.

The Derby County boss said: "I spoke to Harry (Kane) after the (Euro 2020) final against Italy. I went back to the hotel and saw all the players. I sneaked in!"

"Obviously, I would not say what we talked about in private but for him, it is a decision he needs to make in terms of whether he wants to leave and try to win trophies."

Rooney continued, "You look at Manchester City as the only club that could guarantee it (silverware). Or does he want to leave a legacy at Tottenham? Could he do the same as yourself at Newcastle and Matt Le Tissier at Southampton?"

While Guardiola has repeatedly ruled out the capture of a centre-forward in the January transfer window, reliable reports have suggested that Manchester City are interested in signing Erling Haaland from Borussia Dortmund in the summer.

Rooney added: "If he (Kane) stays put, I am sure he would have a job for life at Tottenham. You go somewhere else, there is no guarantee it is going to work. It is a tough decision for him."

