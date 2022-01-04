"They Demoralise You When They Play Football!" - Manchester United Icon Piles on the Praise for Man City

Former Manchester United captain Gary Neville has claimed that Manchester City are a step ahead of any side in the history of the English top-flight, as the Sky Sports pundit conceded that Pep Guardiola's side have been 'outstanding' over the past month.

Manchester City have raced to the top of the Premier League despite making a sluggish start to the season that saw them succumb to consecutive defeats to Leicester City and Tottenham after suffering heartbreak in the Champions League final last term.

Despite failing to fill the void left down the middle by Sergio Aguero's departure in the summer, the Premier League champions have hardly been shy in front of goal since the start of the campaign, having netted 53 times in the league so far this season.

And while Chelsea and Liverpool have taken their foot off the gas amid the recent surge in positive COVID-19 cases across the division, the league leaders have been relentless in their title defence despite boasting the least number of senior outfield players in the top six.

Speaking on Sky Sports following Chelsea's 2-2 draw with Liverpool at Stamford Bridge on Sunday evening, former Manchester United right-back Gary Neville praised the reigning top-flight champions for their showings over the past month.

"I have to say, during the last four weeks, they (Manchester City) have been outstanding," said the ex-Valencia manager. "Against Arsenal, they weren't at their best but they won."

"Manchester City have got a strong squad, they have a great manager, they demoralise you when they play football ordinarily. When I think back to about a month ago, we were talking about a three-horse race (between Chelsea, Liverpool and City)."

Neville continued, "I'm not saying that's not still the case, but I look at Manchester City and they're a unique team, I've never seen anything like them in this country to be fair - the way in which they play football, the way they dominate."

You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra