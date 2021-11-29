"They Did An Incredible Job!" - Pep Guardiola Snubs Man City Players for Personal 'Man of the Match' Award Against West Ham

Pep Guardiola described Manchester City's ground staff as the 'man of the match' for their outstanding work during the half-time interval in his side's 2-1 win over West Ham at the Etihad Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

The Sky Blues moved to within one point of Premier League leaders Chelsea, as they claimed an impressive victory against David Moyes' side in the east side of Manchester.

Wintery conditions heavily impacted the fixture, with large amounts of snow leading to an extended half-time interval, as ground staff attempted to clear the playing surface after heavy snowfall in the opening 45 minutes.

The snow, which had caused the league meeting between Burnley and Tottenham at Turf Moor to be postponed, thankfully didn’t effect proceedings in Manchester, as City secured an important win before Chelsea dropped points by drawing with Manchester United.

In his post-match interview, Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola was quick to publicly thank the club's ground staff for their efforts in ensuring that the tie went ahead.

"The groundskeepers were the man of the match. They did an incredible job today,” said Guardiola, whose side made it five wins on the bounce following their victory over the Hammers at the weekend.

Some brilliant work from Joao Cancelo and Riyad Mahrez provided Ilkay Gundogan with a tap-in at the far post in the 33rd minute, as the German international gave his side a deserved lead from close range.

Fernandinho, who replaced Raheem Sterling late on, doubled the hosts' lead with a well-placed strike from the edge of the area, before Manuel Lanzini denied Ederson his 100th clean-sheet for Manchester City with a 94th minute consolation.

Pep Guardiola was also quick to credit West Ham, who currently occupy fourth place in the Premier League table, for a stellar display at the home of the Premier League champions.

“We cannot forget which opponent we faced," said the 50-year-old.

"West Ham have everything - set pieces, they’re so strong.

Guardiola coninue"They (West Ham) defend really well; on counter-attacks, they are a machine; they attack channels like no team in the Premier League. We know how difficult they are."

