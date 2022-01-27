"They Did It the Right Way" - Newcastle Star Sets Man City Example for Current Side Following Takeover

Newcastle United defender Kieran Trippier has tipped the Magpies to follow the example set by Manchester City on how to build a football club and strengthen a squad following a takeover, in a new interview this week.

With 13 years gone by since the Abu Dhabi takeover in the east side of Manchester, Manchester City have firmly established their status as a dominant force in English football after what has been a phenomenal period on and off the pitch for the Sky Blues since 2008.

Having seen the likes of Vincent Kompany, David Silva and Sergio Aguero seal their place in the club's history books after helping Manchester City emerge out of the shadows of bitter rivals Manchester United, who have seen the tide turn in the city of Manchester following Sir Alex Ferguson's exit in 2013.

Newcastle star Kieran Tripper, who rose through the academy ranks at City before going on to sign for Tottenham and becoming a key player for the England National Team, has provided his take on how the Premier League leaders have built the club from top to bottom following the takeover.

Speaking to Alan Shearer in an interview for The Athletic this week, the 31-year-old said: "You have only got to look at Manchester City. They did it (built the club following the takeover in 2008) the right way. They bought the right players at the right time, the right characters. They did it well."

Trippier has returned to the Premier League from Atletico Madrid after joining Newcastle for £12 million - a statement signing made by the Tyneside outfit, who were taken over by consortium consisting of PCP Capital Partners, Reuben Brothers and the Public Investment Fund of Saudi Arabia in October.

The England international has already made two appearances for Eddie Howe's side, who are facing a tight battle to avoid relegation as they sit in 18th place in the Premier League table.

