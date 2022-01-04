"They Don't Make A Lot of Mistakes!" - Former Man United Skipper Makes Encouraging Man City Prediction in Title Race

Sky Sports pundit Gary Neville has admitted that the Premier League title is Manchester City's to lose, with Pep Guardiola's side went 10 points clear at the top following Chelsea's draw with Liverpool on Sunday.

Manchester City are firmly in the driving seat to claim their fourth league title in five seasons after sealing a last-gasp win against Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium on New Year's Day, with Rodri stealing the points for his side at the death.

The result in north London put even more pressure on the chasing pack on Sunday evening, when Liverpool and Chelsea played out an enthralling 2-2 draw and by means of which, lost further ground in the title race.

Pep Guardiola will be wary of avoiding any possible slip-ups in the coming weeks, though his side are showing no signs of slowing down despite their lacklustre first-half display against Arsenal at the weekend.

Speaking on Sky Sports after Chelsea's fascinating tie with Liverpool at Stamford Bridge, former Manchester United defender Gary Neville gave his views on how the title race could pan out, with City extending their gap at the top of the pile to 10 points after their 11th straight league win.

Neville said: "It'll be very difficult (for Chelsea and Liverpool) to make up for the three games they (Manchester City) are in front, because they don't make a lot of mistakes.

"You've got to be neck in neck with them and that's been proven over the last four or five years. Pep Guardiola's teams make very few mistakes and it's a big ask for Chelsea and Liverpool to catch them."

The former Valencia boss further stressed that having Pep Guardiola at the helm at the Etihad Stadium gives the league leaders an added boost when it comes to seeing off their challengers over the course of the season.

"Manchester City are right up there when it comes to consistency, they're doing it without a centre-forward," added the 46-year-old.

"They seem to do good business in the transfer market, they're smart, they've got the right thread through the club and they have an exceptional manager. It's difficult to see it stopping there when Pep Guardiola is the manager."

