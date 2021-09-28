"They Don't Need Much to Win" - Pep Guardiola Makes Man City Performance Claim After PSG Defeat

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola believes his team were unlucky to leave the Parc des Princes with no points to show from on Tuesday night, after a good performance away from home.

After riding the high of last weekend's victory at Stamford Bridge, the Blues will leave Paris on a low after a disappointing 2-0 defeat at the hands of Ligue 1 leaders Paris Saint-Germain in the second round of Group A play in the Champions League.

Despite dominating most of the game, goals from Idrissa Gueye and Lionel Messi spoiled the party for Pep Guardiola and his men, and sent the Premier League outfit down to third in the group standings.

After the match, the City manager gave his assessment of the game, reiterating the feeling of many supporters that the team did in fact play well, and were unlucky to come away with nothing to show for it.

READ MORE: Phil Foden set for major pay rise in fresh Man City contract agreement

READ MORE: Gabriel Jesus provides insight into Man City position change

"The team was there, same as in Stamford Bridge. We played to win but unfortunately, they [PSG] don't need much to win - and they did it." Guardiola said.

The City boss will be disheartened by his players' inability to convert their chances and capitalise on their control of the run of the play throughout the 90 minutes at the Parc des Princes.

However, Guardiola will take some positives from the team's ability to control proceedings against a supremely talented PSG side.

READ MORE: Pep Guardiola reveals pride at breaking long-standing City record

READ MORE: City set sights on Bundesliga midfielder following huge performance

Next up in Group A play for the Etihad club is two consecutive matches against Club Brugge, and despite the Belgian side currently sitting in a qualifying spot, Guardiola and his players will look at those two matches as a chance to regain control in the standings.

You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra