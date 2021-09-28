September 28, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch CoverageTransfer RumoursFeatures/OpinionsSI.com
Search
SUBSCRIBE

"They Don't Need Much to Win" - Pep Guardiola Makes Man City Performance Claim After PSG Defeat

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola believes his team were unlucky to leave the Parc des Princes with no points to show from on Tuesday night, after a good performance away from home.
Author:
Publish date:

After riding the high of last weekend's victory at Stamford Bridge, the Blues will leave Paris on a low after a disappointing 2-0 defeat at the hands of Ligue 1 leaders Paris Saint-Germain in the second round of Group A play in the Champions League. 

Despite dominating most of the game, goals from Idrissa Gueye and Lionel Messi spoiled the party for Pep Guardiola and his men, and sent the Premier League outfit down to third in the group standings.

After the match, the City manager gave his assessment of the game, reiterating the feeling of many supporters that the team did in fact play well, and were unlucky to come away with nothing to show for it.

READ MORE: Phil Foden set for major pay rise in fresh Man City contract agreement

READ MORE: Gabriel Jesus provides insight into Man City position change

"The team was there, same as in Stamford Bridge. We played to win but unfortunately, they [PSG] don't need much to win - and they did it." Guardiola said.

The City boss will be disheartened by his players' inability to convert their chances and capitalise on their control of the run of the play throughout the 90 minutes at the Parc des Princes.

However, Guardiola will take some positives from the team's ability to control proceedings against a supremely talented PSG side. 

READ MORE: Pep Guardiola reveals pride at breaking long-standing City record

READ MORE: City set sights on Bundesliga midfielder following huge performance

Next up in Group A play for the Etihad club is two consecutive matches against Club Brugge, and despite the Belgian side currently sitting in a qualifying spot, Guardiola and his players will look at those two matches as a chance to regain control in the standings. 

You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra

sipa_35304986
News

"They Don't Need Much to Win" - Pep Guardiola Makes Man City Performance Claim After PSG Defeat

51 seconds ago
sipa_35304436
News

"Sometimes We Win, Sometimes We Lose" - Pep Guardiola Provides Honest Assessment of Man City Defeat Against PSG

9 minutes ago
Paris
Match Coverage

Player Ratings: PSG 2-0 Manchester City (Champions League)

1 hour ago
sipa_35075820
Match Coverage

Raheem Sterling Leads the Line, Bernardo Silva and Kevin de Bruyne in Midfield - Confirmed Line-ups: PSG vs Man City (Champions League)

4 hours ago
David Silva
News

"Bleeds Blue", "Bring Him Back!" - Plenty of Man City Fans Delighted With Former Star's Responses in New Interview

4 hours ago
sipa_35146939
News

"They Will Salute Each Other" - Source Close to Lionel Messi Provides Insight into Pep Guardiola Reunion Ahead of PSG vs Man City Clash

5 hours ago
sipa_35072414
News

"He's Clear", "Stats Don't Lie" - Plenty of Man City Fans React to Midfielder Comparison With Neymar

6 hours ago
sipa_32977184
News

"We Think, 'We Beat Them'" - Riyad Mahrez Provides Insight Into Mood Within Man City Camp Ahead of PSG Clash

6 hours ago