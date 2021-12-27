Skip to main content
    •
    December 27, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    "They Have a Different Football Style" - Joao Cancelo Names Man City's Closest Premier League Title Contenders

    Joao Cancelo has provided his thoughts on who he believes are Manchester City's main contenders for the Premier League title this season.
    Author:

    Cancelo is having the season of his life, with outstanding displays being showcased at both left-back and right-back, making him the most complete full-back in Europe on current form.

    With three goals and seven assists so far this campaign, there is simply no stopping the Portuguese international, who has started to hit numbers that certainly do justice to his sublime performances.

    Speaking prior to Manchester City’s 6-3 Boxing Day classic against Leicester City, Joao Cancelo provided his views on the Premier League title race, as per the official club website.

    I think Liverpool and Chelsea are both very strong sides and they are going to be contenders with us in the title race. They have a different football style than us, but both sides are really strong. I think the three teams are showing that we are the main candidates to win the Premier League trophy”, said Manchester City's number 27.

    Read More

    It is hard to disagree with Joao Cancelo, with Jurgen Klopp and Thomas Tuchel’s men being the only sides that have competed with Pep Guardiola’s squad in terms of both results and performances this season.

    However, it has to be stated that this Sky Blues juggernaut have made a habit of putting unassailable runs together, a factor that has made them a cut above the rest in the past - with their ninth league win in a row against Leicester City being a sign that another hot streak is in process.

    For Manchester City to win their fourth Premier League title in five seasons, the side’s stand-out performers such as Joao Cancelo will have to keep up their sensational displays right till the very end.

    You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra

    imago1008853172h
    News

    "They Have a Different Football Style" - Joao Cancelo Names Man City's Closest Premier League Title Contenders

    2 minutes ago
    imago1008860673h
    News

    "Soon to be Player of the Month", "Louder For the Haters at the Back!" - Plenty of Man City Fans React to Recent Performance of Star Forward

    44 minutes ago
    imago1007761939h
    News

    "Who's That?" - Pep Guardiola Spotted Rising Star Six Years Ago During Visit to Man City

    1 hour ago
    imago1008166271h
    News

    One Man City Player Credited With Aiding 'Impressive' Training Sessions By James McAtee

    2 hours ago
    imago1007797079h
    Transfer Rumours

    Clubs in England, Spain, and the Netherlands Circle for Man City Midfielder - Player 'Intent' on Playing at the 'Highest Level'

    3 hours ago
    Jack Grealish Cover
    News

    Jack Grealish Reveals One Aspect of Man City Life That Makes Him 'Pinch Himself'

    6 hours ago
    imago0048558426h
    Transfer Rumours

    Man City Star Set to Complete €65M Transfer TODAY - Medical Scheduled With Player in Country

    6 hours ago
    imago1008852575h
    News

    Man City Receive Crucial Information Concerning Riyad Mahrez Following Africa Cup of Nations Update

    7 hours ago