"They Have a Different Football Style" - Joao Cancelo Names Man City's Closest Premier League Title Contenders

Joao Cancelo has provided his thoughts on who he believes are Manchester City's main contenders for the Premier League title this season.

Cancelo is having the season of his life, with outstanding displays being showcased at both left-back and right-back, making him the most complete full-back in Europe on current form.

With three goals and seven assists so far this campaign, there is simply no stopping the Portuguese international, who has started to hit numbers that certainly do justice to his sublime performances.

Speaking prior to Manchester City’s 6-3 Boxing Day classic against Leicester City, Joao Cancelo provided his views on the Premier League title race, as per the official club website.

“I think Liverpool and Chelsea are both very strong sides and they are going to be contenders with us in the title race. They have a different football style than us, but both sides are really strong. I think the three teams are showing that we are the main candidates to win the Premier League trophy”, said Manchester City's number 27.

It is hard to disagree with Joao Cancelo, with Jurgen Klopp and Thomas Tuchel’s men being the only sides that have competed with Pep Guardiola’s squad in terms of both results and performances this season.

However, it has to be stated that this Sky Blues juggernaut have made a habit of putting unassailable runs together, a factor that has made them a cut above the rest in the past - with their ninth league win in a row against Leicester City being a sign that another hot streak is in process.

For Manchester City to win their fourth Premier League title in five seasons, the side’s stand-out performers such as Joao Cancelo will have to keep up their sensational displays right till the very end.

