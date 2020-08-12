‘They have become very close’ – Man City defender reassured of place in the squad

Manchester City defender Kyle Walker has developed a strong bond with manager Pep Guardiola ‘over the past few months’, reports the Sun.

Walker’s career appeared to be stagnating after he lost his place in Gareth Southgate’s England squad at the beginning of the season, and errors had begun to creep into his game more regularly.

However, for much of this season and especially since the season resumed, Walker has been exceptional on the pitch. This was epitomised in his performance against Real Madrid at the Etihad, with the full-back expertly marshalling Eden Hazard.

The Sun suggests that this has its roots in the development of the player’s relationship with Guardiola. ‘Pep put his arm around Kyle during the lockdown. They have become very close. He has become a bit of a father figure to him throughout this whole period and they have bonded’, the report says.

Additionally, Walker is alleged to have been told that his future at the club is not in doubt, with his place in the starting XI safe and no plans to sign a replacement.

Joao Cancelo arrived from Juventus last summer, but the Portuguese star has struggled to compete with Walker. It appears that Walker has won the battle between the two to be Guardiola’s preferred choice, with that likely to remain the case for next season.

—–

Follow us on Twitter for live updates: @City_Xtra