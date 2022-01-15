"They Have Been in A Good Rhythm" - Man City Star Kevin De Bruyne Expecting 'Big Test' From Former Club Chelsea

Manchester City playmaker Kevin De Bruyne is looking forward to a difficult game against Chelsea when the Premier League's top two sides face off at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

The league leaders can extend their advantage at the top of the pile with their second win over the west Londoners this season, after Gabriel Jesus' second-half strike sealed a crucial 1-0 win for Pep Guardiola's men at Stamford Bridge in September.

Manchester City made their way past Swindon Town in the third-round of the FA Cup with a comfortable 4-1 win last week, with Bernardo Silva, Gabriel Jesus, Ilkay Gundogan and Cole Palmer all on the scoresheet.

However, following a major COVID-19 outbreak within the first-team bubble last week that saw seven players and 14 backroom staff members enter isolation, it will surely prove to be a difficult test for the Premier League champions against the Champions League winners on Saturday.

Previewing Manchester City's tie against his former club, Kevin De Bruyne said: "It is exciting. I think you always want to play in the biggest games," as quoted by the club's official website.

“We had so many battles (with Chelsea) over the years where we have won and they have won a couple of games in the Premier League and Champions League. You always want to be on top and that is what we want to do on Saturday."

“It is a big game. They (Chelsea) have been playing really well lately. I saw the Liverpool game (2-2 draw in the Premier League) and a little bit of the first Tottenham game (2-0 win in the Carabao Cup semi-final first-leg ), so they have been in a good rhythm. I expect them to give us a big test.”

