"They Have Contributed Immensely" - Manchester City Chairman Discusses Statues Honoring Club Legend Trio

Manchester City chairman Khaldoon Al-Mubarak has provided an insight into the club's plan to erect statues in honor of legendary trio Colin Bell, Mike Summerbee and Francis Lee.

It is commendable how Manchester City have made it a habit to pay tribute to the club's legends by commissioning statues for the greatest players who have worn sky blues outside the Etihad Stadium in recent years.

The trend began by unveiling statues of Vincent Kompany and David Silva prior to the Premier League champions' 5-0 thrashing of Arsenal in August last year, as goals from Ilkay Gundogan, Gabriel Jesus, Rodri and a fine brace from now-Barcelona star Ferran Torres did the business for Pep Guardiola's men.

As recently as May this year, the club replicated the gesture for City’s all-time leading goalscorer Sergio Aguero to commemorate the ten-year anniversary of his unforgettable strike against Queens Park Rangers to clinch his former club's first-ever Premier League title in 2012.

IMAGO / PA Images The English giants look set to erect statues of club legends of yesteryear - namely Colin Bell, Mike Summerbee and Francis Lee - to honor the standout contributions the iconic trio for the success Manchester City enjoyed during the late 1960s and early 1970s. IMAGO / Sportimage Manchester City chairman Khaldoon Al-Mubarak touched on the importance of paying homage to the incredible trident in similar fashion as Kompany, Silva and Aguero in his annual, end-of-season interview this week. IMAGO / PA Images “We have had the statues of Vincent Kompany, David Silva and Sergio Aguero. These three reflect the most successful era in the history of the club," Al Mubarak said. "But there are other very successful eras and I think remembering Colin Bell, Francis Lee and Mike Summerbee is very important."

As witnessed by the reaction amongst the Manchester City fanbase to the club's home kit for the upcoming campaign - inspired by the late Colin Bell - building statues to honour three such legendary figures in the club’s history is likely to strike a further chord with the supporters.

The club chairman added: "This club has a great history. These are players that have contributed immensely to this club. They have earned the right to be appreciated forever, eternally with statues.

“I will not say too much until it is done but what I will say is these three legends will be properly respected and represented in a work of art that all the fans of this club will be able to see.”

