"They Have Momentum" - Pep Guardiola Sends Norwich Warning to Manchester City Squad Ahead of Premier League Tie

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has provided his thoughts on Norwich City's current form and how he expects his side to react to proceedings at Carrow Road on Saturday evening.

Despite a majority of fans and pundits alike expecting Manchester City’s fixture against Norwich to be a one-sided affair, it is commonplace that relegation fodder can spring a surprise out of nowhere.

With the Canaries set to fight with their backs against the wall, the Premier League champions will have to be wary of a side that may pose a tricky challenge at their own turf as Pep Guardiola's side search for their third win on the bounce at Carrow Road on Saturday.

Speaking in his pre-match press conference ahead of the game, Guardiola provided his take on Norwich's recent form and the challenges his side will face when they come up against Dean Smith's men.

“A long time ago, when we played against them (Norwich in September 2019 at Carrow Road), it is different from two seasons ago," the Spaniard said on Friday.

"It is a new manager (Dean Smith), new game. We lost two seasons ago there (3-2), and of course Norwich have momentum. They are excellent, seven points from the last nine. We play them at their best moment of the season."

Referencing Manchester City's shock 3-2 defeat at Carrow Road against Daniel Farke’s side in 2019 is a perfect instance from Guardiola on how it is key to note that just about anything can happen in the Premier League.

The 51-year-old also highlighted the impact that Dean Smith has had on the Canaries since his appointment as manager, which has led to a major upturn in Norwich’s form and has seen them climb up the table and emerge as an outside bet to escape the drop in May.

Guardiola also touched on how he expects his players to handle the intimidating atmosphere at Carrow Road on Saturday, as the crowd could play a key role in favour of the hosts against the league leaders.

The Manchester City boss said: “We are used to playing incredible atmospheres in the Premier League. Norwich has a fantastic atmosphere, we had it at Aston Villa, we are going to Leeds (in April).

"Away is always a fantastic atmosphere. Focus on what we have to do on the pitch, they (the home fans) support a team like we are supported by our fans. Focus every player and individually or as a team what we have to beat them, the best way to forget the atmosphere.

"The players are used to it, they play Champions League in the biggest stages with the best atmospheres, it’s not a surprise."

While playing in front of a hostile Carrow Road is expected to be a challenge, Pep Guardiola is right in his assessment that his players are accustomed to stepping up at feisty away grounds across the continent.

You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra