"They have spent nearly €1bn on new players!" - Borussia Dortmund chief hits out at Pep Guardiola following comments about spend

Borussia Dortmund CEO Hans-Joachim Watzke has hit back at Pep Guardiola, after the Manchester City manager made a point about the spend of the Bundesliga club on players and agents during a recent press conference.

Borussia Dortmund CEO Hans-Joachim Watzke has hit back at Pep Guardiola, after the Manchester City manager made a point about the spend of the Bundesliga club on players and agents during a recent press conference.

Speaking ahead of the Champions League quarter-final first-leg tie between City and Dortmund last week, the Catalan boss was keen to praise the German outfit but made it clear that their achievements have not come without investment - as is the case with every major club in Europe.

Guardiola said, "I will not find one single player from Borussia Dortmund without quality. They spend a lot of money on young players and pay a lot of money to agents to bring these players there."

This hasn't been received well by one high-ranking official at Signal Iduna Park.

As quoted by the BBC ahead of the Champions League quarter-final second-leg clash between Manchester City and Borussia Dortmund, the Black and Yellow's CEO Hans-Joachim Watzke stated that Guardiola should not be criticising other clubs when his side have spent "nearly 1 billion euros on new players".

Hans-Joachim Watzke told the BBC, "In the last five years they have spent nearly 1bn euros on new players. In five years. Who has the possibility to make this? He has not to criticise other clubs."

Despite going on to praise Guardiola, the BVB official was keen to reaffirm the spend of Manchester City as a direct result of the ambition of their owners.

"I know Pep Guardiola very well", he said. "He is one of the best managers in the world. But it is clear, if you are the coach of Manchester City and they have spent so much money on the team, in Abu Dhabi they want to win the Champions League."

Manchester City are looking to reach the Champions League semi-final for the first time since 2016. The winner of City vs Borussia Dortmund on Wednesday night will face Mauricio Pochettino's side in the semi-final, after PSG won on away goals against the reigning champions Bayern Munich.

You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra