“They Haven't Won ANYTHING” - Aymeric Laporte Hits Out at Manchester United and Rival Fans in Silverware Dig

Aymeric Laporte has provided an honest verdict on how his side have ruled over Manchester under Pep Guardiola and how Manchester United haven't had the silverware to back their fans' talk off the pitch in recent years.

Manchester City have been the undisputed kings of the Premier League since Pep Guardiola's arrival to England in the summer of 2016, having won three league titles amongst a host of domestic trophies under the Catalan.

Despite Liverpool's rise as potent challengers for City under Jurgen Klopp following their acquisitions of Mohamed Salah, Virgil van Dijk and Alisson, the Reds have often found themselves short of the Blues, who could still go on and claim a fourth Premier League crown in five seasons this term in May.

IMAGO / PA Images However, City have often come under criticism from a large section of Manchester United fans, who despite the underwhelming state of affairs at their club on and off the pitch since Sir Alex Ferguson's exit from Old Trafford in 2013, refuse to appreciate what their rivals have gone on to achieve during that period. IMAGO / Sportimage Speaking to Sid Lowe of The Guardian in an interview ahead of a tricky trip to Burnley at the weekend, Manchester City defender Aymeric Laporte send a strong message to rival supporters and admitted that United should perhaps improve their results on the pitch before giving stick to their supposed noisy neighbours. IMAGO / NurPhoto "They (Manchester United) have a lot of supporters, we’re in the same city. It’s hard (for them) to understand. But there’s only one winner. They’ve spent a lot of money too," the Spain international said.

"You notice that (people are waiting for City to fail). Maybe it’s not that they (United) are tired of us but they don’t think it’s normal we always win.

"If I’m not mistaken, we’ve won 11 trophies in four years (10 across the past four seasons, including two Community Shields); that can annoy people, like our neighbours (United) - who haven’t won anything.

“We’re humans, people have to understand that: just as we beat United (4-1 at the Etihad Stadium in early March), we lost to Palace (in fact, City drew 0-0 with Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park).

"You can’t explain that with money. However much a player costs, that doesn’t mean he’s going to be the best. It’s not an exact science.

"We’re leaders, a point ahead of Liverpool. We have the best defence and (yet) people throw defensive issues at us. I don’t want to imagine what our neighbours (United)..."

