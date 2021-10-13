    • October 13, 2021
    "They Know The Assist Will Come" - Man City Star Provides Dressing Room Insight on Playing Alongside Kevin De Bruyne

    Bernardo Silva has been heaping praise on Kevin De Bruyne in a recent exclusive interview with Football Daily.
    The competition for a central midfield spot at Manchester City may be the toughest in the world.

    Kevin De Bruyne, Ilkay Gundogan, Bernardo Silva and Phil Foden - four of the best in that position - are fighting it out for two starting spots. Most recently, it's Silva who has been performing at the highest level.

    The Portuguese international, despite holding a desire to leave the club last summer, has started the season in flying form and was deservedly awarded Manchester City's Player of the Month for September.

    However, Silva - while speaking exclusively to Football Daily this week - has been discussing his Belgian counterpart, Kevin De Bruyne. 

    Discussing the elite ability of the 30-year-old, Silva admits that everyone in the team knows where to be when De Bruyne picks up the ball.

    "It depends where we are on the pitch but, definitely when Kevin has the ball, the forwards know that the final pass and assist will come," the 27-year-old said.

    "You try and make movements to the goal, because you know how good he is on his last action, last pass."

    He continued, "When he gets the ball from the halfway line, you know that it can be the final pass. So you just try and help him with the good movement, and the pass will come."

    The pair have formed a deadly partnership at the heart of midfield, and will look to continue their momentum once club action resumes after the international break.

    "They Know The Assist Will Come" - Man City Star Provides Dressing Room Insight on Playing Alongside Kevin De Bruyne

