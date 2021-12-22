Skip to main content
    •
    December 22, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    "They Know Too Much!", "Our Players Know Slander Names" - Many Man City Fans React to Hilarious John Stones Suggestion

    Many Manchester City fans have reacted to John Stones' admission he may call his next dog 'pebbles'.
    Author:

    Dogs have been a key feature of Manchester City's social media space in the past month.

    First of all, midfield star Bernardo Silva revealed he'd named his dog after his teammate, John Stones.

    "We really wanted to have a dog," the Portuguese international told CityTV.

    "He was named after John Stones, my big friend John Stones, because we're very close. I always told him that one day, if I have a dog, I will call him John."

    Silva also revealed that he and Stones share a close bond in the dressing room and that he was also really helpful in the initial adaptation period from Monaco to Manchester City.

    Now, it's Stones' turn to reveal some dog-related news.

    Read More

    Speaking on the widely popular YouTube series 'Chicken Shop Date' the England international has revealed that his next dog could be called 'pebbles'.

    Many Manchester City fans have reacted to this over on City Xtra's Twitter page, with the vast majority finding it hilarious how Stones knows nicknames other supporters have for him on social media.

    However, others pointed out one key opportunity Stones had missed - to call his dog after Bernardo Silva.

    Stones has had a stop-start beginning to the 2021/22 campaign and will be looking to displace Aymeric Laporte and earn a more regular spot in the starting XI over the festive period.

    That starts with the visit of Leicester City when they meet for the second time this season on Boxing Day.

    You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra

    imago1008673978h
    News

    "They Know Too Much!", "Our Players Know Slander Names" - Many Man City Fans React to Hilarious John Stones Suggestion

    11 seconds ago
    Torres savage cover
    Transfer Rumours

    Major Obstacle for Barcelona Revealed Despite Significant Breakthrough in Pursuit of Man City Star Ferran Torres

    27 minutes ago
    imago1008513693h
    News

    Phil Foden Reveals Major Hair Transformation Ahead of Premier League Return

    43 minutes ago
    imago1006795143h
    News

    "This One Hurts!", "Defies All Logic" - Plenty of Man City Fans React to Reports Linking Ferran Torres With Five-Year Move to Barcelona

    1 hour ago
    Ferran Torres cover
    News

    "That's A Great Deal", "Wow, Good Luck Lad!" - Many Man City Fans Buzzing After Report Mentions Transfer Fee for Ferran Torres' Impending Move to Barcelona

    2 hours ago
    imago1006795143h
    News

    Fabrizio Romano Confirms Ferran Torres Transfer Details and Plans for Medicals - 'Here We Go' Provided on Barcelona Deal

    2 hours ago
    maxresdefault
    News

    Reliable Sources Confirm Transfer Fee Agreed Between Barcelona and Man City for Ferran Torres

    3 hours ago
    imago1006106140h
    Transfer Rumours

    Man City Transfer Now '99.9%' Complete - Announcement Over Deal 'Matter of Hours' Away

    4 hours ago