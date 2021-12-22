"They Know Too Much!", "Our Players Know Slander Names" - Many Man City Fans React to Hilarious John Stones Suggestion

Many Manchester City fans have reacted to John Stones' admission he may call his next dog 'pebbles'.

Dogs have been a key feature of Manchester City's social media space in the past month.

First of all, midfield star Bernardo Silva revealed he'd named his dog after his teammate, John Stones.

"We really wanted to have a dog," the Portuguese international told CityTV.

"He was named after John Stones, my big friend John Stones, because we're very close. I always told him that one day, if I have a dog, I will call him John."

Silva also revealed that he and Stones share a close bond in the dressing room and that he was also really helpful in the initial adaptation period from Monaco to Manchester City.

Now, it's Stones' turn to reveal some dog-related news.

Speaking on the widely popular YouTube series 'Chicken Shop Date' the England international has revealed that his next dog could be called 'pebbles'.

Many Manchester City fans have reacted to this over on City Xtra's Twitter page, with the vast majority finding it hilarious how Stones knows nicknames other supporters have for him on social media.

However, others pointed out one key opportunity Stones had missed - to call his dog after Bernardo Silva.

Stones has had a stop-start beginning to the 2021/22 campaign and will be looking to displace Aymeric Laporte and earn a more regular spot in the starting XI over the festive period.

That starts with the visit of Leicester City when they meet for the second time this season on Boxing Day.

You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra