"They look after their own interests, UEFA have also failed..." - Pep Guardiola calls for European Super League decision makers to "clarify position"

Pep Guardiola has called on football's decision-makers to clarify their positions regarding the proposed European Super League announced on Sunday night.

"The people have to clarify, today better than tomorrow, tomorrow better than the day after," Pep Guardiola said at a press conference on Tuesday afternoon - "come out, a world-wide issue, and clarify!"

Pep Guardiola went on to mention UEFA's own flaws as a functioning governing body in the sport, stating his belief that the European football body are far from blameless in the current situation.

"Every club defends its position. Don't be cynical. Everyone makes their own interests. When you talk about the Premier League and UEFA, they look after their interests. UEFA have also failed. They have to communicate, be in touch. They have to clarify."

He also expanded on the imbalances that already exist within football, citing Poland striker Robert Lewandowski's absence in a recent Champions League tie as an example.

"In the most important part of the season, when we fight for the titles, Lewandowski could not play against PSG because he got injured on international duty. UEFA decided that because it’s their business and Lewandowski could not play. Everyone is for themselves."

These quotes come at a time in which the owners and chairmen at the various clubs already signed up to the Super League are under heavy criticism for what has so far been a deafening silence from all but a few of the decision-makers.

They can be interpreted as a direct plea to Manchester City's board, not just the Super League board, to come out and make a statement to help communicate with concerned and angry supporters.

