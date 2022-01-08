"They Make Me Feel At Home Everyday" - Cole Palmer Credits Senior Man City Stars After Settling Into First-Team Squad

Manchester City starlet Cole Palmer has revealed that he is getting used to playing alongside some of the best players in the world following his side's 4-1 win over Swindon Town in the FA Cup third-round on Friday evening.

Palmer provided the latest evidence of his immense potential as he helped the reigning top-flight champions to a comfortable win in the third-round of the FA Cup with a well-taken goal and assist each at the County Ground in his 11th first-team this season.

The 19-year-old, who has been eyed by Newcastle for a loan till the end of the season, has delivered a number of eye-catching displays when he has been called upon by Pep Guardiola, who has reportedly kept the Wythenshawe-born star in his plans for the second half of the campaign.

With seven players amongst 21 members of the first-team bubble who tested positive for COVID-19 this week, Palmer was named in the starting XI by assistant coach Rodolfo Borrell, who led the Premier League leaders to their second win of the calendar year on Friday evening.

After his standout performance against Swindon, Palmer reflected on how he has slowly gotten used to being in and around the Manchester City first-team having trained with the senior squad since pre-season.

“When I first moved up to the first-team, I obviously thought, 'Wow, I am playing with the likes of (Kevin) De Bruyne and players like that,'" said the teenager, as quoted by Joe Bray of Manchester Evening News.

"I wouldn’t say it is normal (now), but I am getting used to it every day, training and playing with them (the first-team players) when I get minutes."

Palmer's displays on the training pitch and his willingness to learn have particularly impressed Pep Guardiola, who started the youngster in Manchester City's 3-0 win against Everton in the Premier League in November.

The attacking midfielder added: "I am enjoying it. They (the senior players) all make me feel at home every day when I go in. It is not just on the pitch, but off the pitch as well. They all give me advice, tell me what to do and what not to do, so I really enjoy it."

