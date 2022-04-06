"They Might Be the Best Side in the World" - Diego Simeone Heaps Praise on Manchester City After Champions League Clash

Diego Simeone has hailed Manchester City's first-leg performance, as Atletico Madrid's players sent a defiant warning to the Blues ahead of the second leg at the Wanda Metropolitano next week.

Manchester City will take a 1-0 advantage into next week's Champions League quarter-final second-leg, courtesy of Kevin De Bruyne's 70th-minute strike.

The Blues, who had 71% possession and registered 16 attempts on goal at the Etihad on Tuesday, took the lead in the 70th minute after Phil Foden brilliantly played through De Bruyne.

The Belgian was fortunate not to have scored further during the match, as he saw his close-range shot blocked by Stefan Savic and low free-kick saved by Atletico goalkeeper, Jan Oblak.

City's controlling and patient performance against the reigning Spanish champions has been widely praised, and post-match, even Atletico Madrid manager Diego Simeone hailed the way Guardiola's side played.

IMAGO / News Images "A good performance against an extraordinary team that manages to unite lots of world-class footballers into a superb unit," the legendary coach began. IMAGO / NurPhoto "We wanted to defend well, squeeze spaces, and hit them on the counterattack. Just when we looked like creating our best opportunities, they scored."

IMAGO / News Images The Argentine continued, "That was a very difficult match. They take off three excellent players and replace them with three equally excellent guys.



"I must admit we thought Foden would start. I'd also confess that it's enjoyable to see how City play. The patience they have. But we were both seeking the same thing, winning.

"They might be the best side in the world. We'll change how we play a little in the second half of this tie but it's all the same to them – City will play the same way."

He concluded, "But with humility and hard work, we'll compete. Then we'll just see where that takes us."

Despite City successfully preventing the La Liga side from registering a single attempt on goal, two Atletico players issued defiant warnings ahead of the second leg in the Spanish capital next week.

IMAGO / Pro Sports Images Former City player and Atletico centre-back Stefan Savic said, "We know against teams like City who play a good game with lots of possession, they have quality players, we can't press them high for 90 minutes because we will suffer. IMAGO / NurPhoto "We don't suffer from defending, it's our style of play and we can be so dangerous after defending our goal and go out on the counterattack."

IMAGO / Focus Images Goalkeeper Jon Oblak was also optimistic about his side's chances of turning the tie around, and did not believe that Guardiola's introduction of Foden, Grealish, and Jesus changed the game.



"We defended really well throughout the match with the sole exception of their goal,' he told reporters.

"City play using possession as a strength but we were clear-headed all night, we closed space down and I don't think it was specifically their substitutions that changed the game – just that one moment.

"Everything is still possible because we'll be at home in a match which is still up for grabs, and at Atleti we always believe," said the Slovenian shot-stopper.

