September 24, 2021
"They Need To Find A Solution" - Pep Guardiola Provides Insight On Releasing Brazilian Players for International Duty

Pep Guardiola is still unsure about whether a solution to the issue surrounding Brazilian players being released for international duty has been found, following the debacle of earlier this month.
Author:
Publish date:

Prior to the trip to Leicester City earlier this month, there was a threat to both Ederson and Gabriel Jesus as both men were banned from featuring in the crunch tie at the King Power Stadium.

However, after intense talks, the Brazilian FA backed down, and both players were permitted to feature for Manchester City. 

This all stemmed from a decision made by the majority of Premier League clubs to not allow their South American players to travel and play for their countries, due to travel concerns over Covid-19 restrictions enforced by the Government.

At that time, any person returning from South America - regardless of profession - had to take a 10-day mandatory quarantine. Hence why, in Manchester City's case, Ederson and Jesus did not travel.

Speaking during a pre-match press conference before the club's Premier League clash with Chelsea this weekend, Pep Guardiola has admitted that he is still unsure as to whether the two parties have come to a proper solution on the matter.

"I don't know. Hopefully, I would say we are more than grateful to let the players go to the national team," Pep Guardiola said.

"The law that says we have to give them is a pleasure. I don't know what is going to happen, the pandemic is still there."

"Hopefully the authorities in Brazil and here have a solution that is perfect for both sides. They need to sit and find a solution for the players and club and federations."

A decision will have to be made quickly, however.

In just over a week's time, there's the final international break of 2021 and both club and country will not want a repeat of the previous drama.

If the issue of a mandatory quarantine is ironed out, Pep Guardiola seems perfectly happy to allow his players to jet off and have the honour of representing their country in World Cup qualifiers.

sipa_32344511
