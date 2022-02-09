"They Play Really Well!" - Aymeric Laporte Piles on the Praise for Brentford Before Manchester City Clash

Aymeric Laporte has sang Brentford's praises and discussed the challenges that lie ahead, as Manchester City prepare to face a potential banana skin in the Premier League on Wednesday night.

During Manchester City’s 12-game winning run in the Premier League this season, Brentford posed one of the biggest threats to Pep Guardiola’s side at the Brentford Community Stadium.

Thomas Frank’s newly-promoted side's high-press in the opening quarter caused Manchester City plenty of problems, with Ruben Dias in particular enduring a tough start to the contest.

However, a slick Phil Foden strike was enough to be the difference between Brentford and Manchester City, getting on the end of a pinpoint Kevin De Bruyne cross.

Speaking ahead of the Premier League leaders’ contest against the Bees on Wednesday night, Aymeric Laporte gave his thoughts on the well-coached visitors, speaking with ManCity.com.

“They are new here, but I think they are doing quite well’, he opened.

“When we see a game, when they play and the way they play, it is amazing. They play really well and have good results sometimes.”

Aymeric Laporte continued, “We have to be focused like we have been in the last few weeks. It is very important for us to stay focused on ourselves and what we can and cannot do. We have to try and score more goals than them and that is all.”

The former Athletic Bilbao talisman is certainly right in his assessment on being up for Manchester City’s next challenge, considering the 14th placed side have pulled off upsets against the likes of Liverpool and Arsenal.

A potential dropping of points could mean their nearest challengers in Jurgen Klopp’s men cut down the gap to an achievable deficit, which is why Manchester City are expected to be as determined as expected.

