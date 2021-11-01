"They Talk About Us As Being a Money Club!" - Former Man City Star Reveals Inspiring Speech Before FA Cup Semi-Final

Micah Richards has revealed what the current Crystal Palace boss Patrick Vieira said to his Manchester City teammates ahead of the 2011 FA Cup trophy run-in.

In the build-up to Patrick Vieira's winning return to the Etihad Stadium, those associated with the club reminisced on his time at Manchester City.

He will be mainly remembered by Manchester City fans as a member of the 2010/11 squad which secured the club's first trophy of the Sheikh Mansour era, beating Stoke City 1-0 in the FA Cup final.

Writing as part of his Daily Mail column, former Manchester City right-back Micah Richards revealed the vital role Vieira played in that FA Cup run.

This time, it would be Patrick Vieira's words, not his feet, that would help push the Blues to collect the silverware.

Ahead of the semi-final against Manchester United in 2011, Vieira reportedly gave the Manchester City squad a speech to push them over the line.

"So many times we've been overlooked," Vieira began.

"They talk about us as being a money club – put that noise to one side. You are top players but this is where you become great players and make your name. Do not come off the pitch with regrets. If we leave everything out there, I promise you win."

As Manchester City fans will fondly remember, those players did leave it all on the pitch, and after beating their arch nemesis, would go onto lift the trophy.

Vieira's reception at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday was a positive one, with some rumblings that he could even be a future Manchester City boss down the line, if he impresses at Crystal Palace in the coming months and years.

