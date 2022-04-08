Skip to main content

"They Think He Could Continue" - Journalist Provides Major Update on Pep Guardiola's Manchester City Future

Speaking during an appearance on Spanish sports radio, journalist Guillem Balague has provided a significant update on the Manchester City future of manager, Pep Guardiola.

With Pep Guardiola's contract expiring in the summer of 2023, several journalist and sports publications are already beginning to speculate what the future could hold for both the Catalan coach and Manchester City.

For now, there is certainly a sense of calm from the point of the former Barcelona and Bayern Munich manager, however supporters at Manchester City may give off a different view as the reality of the situation begins to loom large.

As the end of the ongoing season edges ever closer, and the start of what currently stands to be Pep Guardiola's final City season arrives, the Catalan manager's contractual situation becomes a hotter topic among those around the club.

Speaking during an appearance on Spanish sports radio station El Partidazo de COPE this week, journalist Guillem Balague has provided Manchester City fans with a major update on the future of Pep Guardiola - and an encouraging one at that.

Balague explained, "Manchester City are confident that he (Pep Guardiola) will renew."

"He has a contract until 2023 and they (Manchester City) think he could continue (at the club) for one or two more seasons," Guillem Balague explained.

Writing on his personal social media page shortly after the release of the interview, Balague also explained that while Manchester City do want to renew his deal, and are positive about it, conversations involving the relevant parties are yet to have commenced.

This week also saw the claim that the Brazilian National Team had expressed an interest in hiring Pep Guardiola after his Manchester City career comes to an end, with a four-year deal worth €12 million net per year also on the table.

However, Guillem Balague has firmly shut down the possibility of such a move coming to fruition, as he explained, "Pep Guardiola is not thinking about the Brazilian team right now."

Manchester City and Pep Guardiola will both have their heads firmly focused on the task at hand at this present moment however, with a home clash against Premier League title rivals Liverpool coming up on Sunday afternoon.

