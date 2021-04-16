"They want to be a big club...” - Man City legend opens up on decision to join club ahead of Chelsea, Juventus, and Inter

Former Manchester City midfielder Yaya Toure opened up about his arrival at the club in 2010, and how he saw the club develop into the Premier League giant that they are today.

Toure had plenty of offers when leaving Barcelona, however, it was the Etihad club’s ambition that sold him on a move to join Manchester City, the Ivorian claimed in an exclusive interview relayed by Daily Mail.

“I was close to joining Chelsea, Juventus, and Inter as well. Chelsea would've been easy because they already had a story as a great club. Didier Drogba was there as well", said Toure.

He continued, “City were more demanding, if you understand what I mean? They said they were going to change, they want to be a big club, better than their neighbour.”

The former Barcelona man saw the caliber of players that Manchester City were bringing in at the beginning of the Sheikh Mansour era, however, he felt that some of the big names were failing to adapt to the club.

"When you see players like Adebayor, Robinho…Man City was doing good business but then those players were able to leave. They weren't adapting well with the club. But I was thinking in my mind to get to a club where people can see me..."

It is clear that Yaya Toure felt as if he was just another cog in the Barcelona machine, and joining the top of the table newcomers Manchester City was a chance to make himself a key member of a growing squad.

"At Barcelona I was surrounded by great players – Xavi, Iniesta, Messi – and that meant people thought it was easy for me to play with them. After I moved to Man City, people started to realise how capable I was.”

