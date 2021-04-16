NewsMatch CoverageTransfer RumoursFeatures/OpinionsSI.com
Search

"They want to be a big club...” - Man City legend opens up on decision to join club ahead of Chelsea, Juventus, and Inter

Former Manchester City midfielder Yaya Toure opened up about his arrival at the club in 2010, and how he saw the club develop into the Premier League giant that they are today.
Author:
Publish date:

Former Manchester City midfielder Yaya Toure opened up about his arrival at the club in 2010, and how he saw the club develop into the Premier League giant that they are today.

Toure had plenty of offers when leaving Barcelona, however, it was the Etihad club’s ambition that sold him on a move to join Manchester City, the Ivorian claimed in an exclusive interview relayed by Daily Mail.

“I was close to joining Chelsea, Juventus, and Inter as well. Chelsea would've been easy because they already had a story as a great club. Didier Drogba was there as well", said Toure.

He continued, “City were more demanding, if you understand what I mean? They said they were going to change, they want to be a big club, better than their neighbour.”

The former Barcelona man saw the caliber of players that Manchester City were bringing in at the beginning of the Sheikh Mansour era, however, he felt that some of the big names were failing to adapt to the club.

"When you see players like Adebayor, Robinho…Man City was doing good business but then those players were able to leave. They weren't adapting well with the club. But I was thinking in my mind to get to a club where people can see me..."

It is clear that Yaya Toure felt as if he was just another cog in the Barcelona machine, and joining the top of the table newcomers Manchester City was a chance to make himself a key member of a growing squad.

"At Barcelona I was surrounded by great players – Xavi, Iniesta, Messi – and that meant people thought it was easy for me to play with them. After I moved to Man City, people started to realise how capable I was.”

You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra

sipa_26933976
News

"The people at the top, it's impossible..." - Yaya Toure claims Man City ignored apology over Pep Guardiola comments

sipa_32795945
News

"They want to be a big club...” - Man City legend opens up on decision to join club ahead of Chelsea, Juventus, and Inter

1002121433
Match Coverage

Manchester City vs Chelsea: Where To Watch, Team News, Referees - Everything You Need To Know

1001246902
Features/Opinions

Why Man City's Ruben Dias deserves to win PFA Player of the Year

sipa_32303366
Transfer Rumours

Man City receive significant update in pursuit of high-profile midfield target – special contract clause revealed

sipa_32843322
Match Coverage

Raheem Sterling and Gabriel Jesus to start! - Predicted XI: Manchester City vs Chelsea (FA Cup Semi-Final)

sipa_32617916
Transfer Rumours

Man City among Premier League clubs desiring big-name La Liga centre-back - club 'receiving calls' with Chelsea also interested

sipa_32977181
News

"Imagine playing that game after not qualifying..." - Pep Guardiola offers sign of strength when questioned about possible tiredness vs Chelsea